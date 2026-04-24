Lewandowski to MLS? Latest on Chicago Fire's Pursuit of Barcelona Star

MLS team Chicago Fire are reportedly unlikely to sign Robert Lewandowski upon the expiration of his contract at Barcelona this summer, according to The Athletic. The Polish striker's deal is up in June, and he has been heavily linked with a move to MLS in the past. However, Chicago's interest lies elsewhere, especially with current striker Hugo Cuypers in fine form.

A long winter of wooing Lewandowski

Chicago reportedly pursued Lewandowski aggressively over the winter when it became clear that he would not immediately sign a contract extension to stay in Catalonia, but were unable to strike a deal. They were, at multiple points, in active talks for the striker, but a move never quite formulated,

Lewandowski himself has admitted this future is up in the air.

"I have to feel it. For now, I cannot tell you nothing (about what I will decide), because I’m not even 50 percent sure which way I want to go. It’s not for this moment," he said last month.

Priorities lie elsewhere

Chicago are now believed to have turned their interest elsewhere, with numerous European names expected to be available after the 2026 World Cup. Current No.9 Hugo Cuypers, meanwhile, has been in fine form to open the season, scoring six goals in five matches. He finished the 2025 campaign with 17 goals.

Lewandowski's form dropping

This all comes at a tough time for the Pole, whose form has dropped in 2026. After scoring 27 goals in La Liga last year, he has just 12 this campaign. Since the new year, he has found the net just four times in all competitions.

It was a rough year for his country, too. Poland failed to qualify for the World Cup, leaving the striker, 38, unlikely to play on the world's stage in 2030.

Chicago are on fire

This all means little for the Fire, who have opened the season well. Chicago are fourth in the East, and are performing under former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter. They finished eighth in 2025, Berhalter's first campaign in charge.