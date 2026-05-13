How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy: TV Channel & Live Stream - May 16, 2026

Seattle Sounders FC (6-3-1) host Los Angeles Galaxy (4-4-4) on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 6:15 PM PT, with the Sounders sitting 7th in MLS and looking to extend their unbeaten run at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Seattle have been one of the stingier sides in the league this season, keeping 5 clean sheets through 10 matches while conceding just 0.6 goals per match — the product of a defense that has allowed only 6 goals all year. The Galaxy arrive in a contrasting position: sitting 13th on 16 points through 12 matches, their record of 4-4-4 reflects a side that has struggled for consistency on both ends of the pitch, managing just 1 clean sheet across their fixtures so far.

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

Event Odds

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles Galaxy

When: Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 6:15 PM PT

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

TV: FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes

Stream: FOX ONE, Watch on FOX Sports , Fubo TV, Apple TV

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