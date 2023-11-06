FIFA Men's World Cup
Brazil calls up teenage sensation Endrick for World Cup qualifiers
Published Nov. 6, 2023 3:16 p.m. ET

Teenage striker Endrick was summoned by Brazil for the first time on Monday for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina this month.

Casemiro and Neymar were left out due to injuries.

The 17-year-old Endrick has been key for Palmeiras in its campaign to win the Brazilian championship. He will join Real Madrid next year.

Brazil faces Colombia in Barranquilla on Nov. 16 and hosts World Cup champion Argentina at Maracana Stadium five days later.

Argentina leads South American qualifying with 12 points. Brazil is third with seven points after a home draw with Venezuela and a 2-0 loss at Uruguay last month. Coach Fernando Diniz is under pressure to hold the job until June when its hoped Carlo Ancelotti will take over.

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Lucas Perri (Botafogo).

Defenders: Emerson (Tottenham), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Renan Lodi (Marseille), Bremer (Juventus), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Nino (Fluminense), Marquinhos(Paris Saint-Germain).

Midfielder: André (Fluminense), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Joelinton (Newcastle), Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras), Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

Forwards: Endrick (Palmeiras), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), João Pedro (Brighton), Paulinho (Atlético Mineiro), Pepê (Porto), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

