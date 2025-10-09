Bermuda vs Trinidad & Tobago: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Bermuda and Trinidad & Tobago face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Bermuda vs. Trinidad & Tobago and odds.

How to watch Bermuda vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Date: Friday, October 10, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Paramount+

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Bermuda vs. Trinidad & Tobago Odds

As of October 10, Trinidad & Tobago is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Bermuda

9/9: at Curaçao (Loss, 3–2)

9/5: vs Jamaica (Loss, 4–0)

6/10: at Cuba (Win, 2–1)

6/4: vs Cayman Islands (Win, 5–0)

3/25: at Honduras (Loss, 2–0)

Trinidad & Tobago