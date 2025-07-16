United States
USA Midfielder Johnny Cardoso Joins Atletico Madrid on Five-Year Deal
United States

USA Midfielder Johnny Cardoso Joins Atletico Madrid on Five-Year Deal

Updated Jul. 16, 2025 1:05 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid continues to boost its squad for next season, signing young United States men's national midfielder Johnny Cardoso from Real Betis.

The 23-year-old Cardoso arrived on a five-year contract, Atletico said Wednesday.

Cardoso was born in the United States but is of Brazilian descent and has an Italian passport, meaning he doesn't occupy a non-European Union slot in Diego Simeone's squad.

The holding midfielder played in Brazil until moving to Betis in the 2023-24 season, where he became an important player for Manuel Pellegrini's team.

Cardoso made his senior debut for the United States in a match against Wales in 2020. He has 22 caps, winning the CONCACAF Nations League in 2023 and 2024.

Cardoso had to withdraw from Mauricio Pochettino’s CONCACAF Nations League squad in March due to a muscle injury.

Atletico on Tuesday reached an agreement to sign 24-year-old Argentina international Thiago Almada from Brazilian club Botafogo.

It previously had boosted its squad by signing midfielder Alex Baena from Villarreal and 22-year-old Italian left back Matteo Ruggeri from Atalanta.

Simeone’s team finished third in the Spanish league last season, behind Real Madrid and champions Barcelona. Atletico was eliminated in the group stage of the Club World Cup.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT


 

share
Get more from the United States Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: U.S. Forward Patrick Agyemang Joins Derby County, Will Get Hernia Surgery

U.S. Forward Patrick Agyemang Joins Derby County, Will Get Hernia Surgery

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes