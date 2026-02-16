USA Midfielder Weston McKennie Reportedly Wants Salary Doubled To Stay At Juventus

Weston McKennie has transformed from a transfer-listed outcast into an indispensable pillar of the Juventus midfield, but his long-term future in Turin now hangs by a thread. While the 27-year-old Texan has voiced his desire to remain with the Bianconeri, negotiations have hit a significant roadblock. His representatives are playing hardball, demanding a salary that reflects his status as one of Serie A's most consistent performers, leading to a high-stakes standoff at the Allianz Stadium.

The salary standoff between McKennie and Juventus

The crux of the issue lies in a substantial valuation gap between the player’s camp and the Juventus hierarchy. McKennie currently earns a base salary estimated between €2.5 million and €3m per season, supplemented by easily attainable bonuses. However, following a string of dominant performances, his entourage is asking to double the figures, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. While the Juve brass are ready to offer a pay rise to reward his output, they have so far baulked at satisfying the full demands of his agents, leading to a tense stalemate that has lasted for the better part of 18 months.

Despite the financial friction, there remains an underlying sense of optimism at the Continassa training centre. The American has never hidden his affection for the club, and the presence of Luciano Spalletti has been a game-changer. McKennie's father, John McKennie, recently provided a glowing endorsement of the current setup, revealing that his son has never been this happy in his football career, crediting the coach for his change in mood. This emotional bond with the city and the manager serves as the club's strongest leverage in a negotiation that has become the new priority following Kenan Yildiz’s extension.

Spalletti's versatile Swiss Army knife

On the pitch, McKennie’s importance has never been more evident. Since Spalletti took the reins, the American has been deployed in a variety of roles, showcasing tactical flexibility that few in the squad can match. Whether playing as a box-to-box engine or thriving as an advanced playmaker, his numbers speak for themselves. In a recent Derby d’Italia defeat against Inter, he was a bright spark even in adversity, as the Texan provided the two assists for goals from Andrea Cambiaso and Manuel Locatelli. He now has four assists and as many goals in Serie A and has netted three in the Champions League.

Transfer sharks begin to circle

The ticking clock on McKennie's contract, which is set to expire in June this year, has naturally alerted rival clubs across Europe and North America. As an icon of U.S. soccer, he maintains a massive market stateside, but interest closer to home is proving more threatening to Juve's plans. Reports have surfaced that AC Milan are closely monitoring the situation, hoping to unite McKennie with his compatriot Christian Pulisic at San Siro.

Amidst the swirling rumours of a potential move to MLS or a domestic rival, Cory Gibbs, the player's agent, has been forced to defend the midfielder's position against what he termed "lies and propaganda." Taking to social media to shut down reports of a breakdown in communication over agent commissions, Gibbs was firm: "I normally don’t respond to social media posts, but when false information is being spread, especially from verified handles, I have to intervene. This is Weston’s agent and I can confirm everything below is FALSE. Know your facts before spreading lies and propaganda."

The path forward

For Juventus, the mission is clear: find a compromise before the summer window opens and the threat of a free agency exit becomes a reality.

McKennie has proven he is the ultimate survivor in Turin, outlasting several transfer windows where he seemed destined for the exit door. Now that he is finally regarded as an "untouchable" by the coaching staff, the only question remaining is whether the club's accountants can match the ambitions of the player's representatives to keep the USMNT star in black and white for years to come.