Are There Any World Cup Games Today? Schedule France vs England, Spain vs Argentina
Day 36 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the first of two scheduled rest days between the semifinals and the tournament’s final weekend.
There are no World Cup games today, Thursday, July 16, or Friday, July 17. Play resumes Saturday when France faces England in the third-place match, followed by Sunday’s World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. Both matches will air on FOX and stream live and on demand on FOX One.
World Cup Schedule for Saturday, July 18
How to Watch France vs. England
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch on FOX One
- Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami, FL
France entered the semifinals with six consecutive victories and had outscored its opponents 16-2 before falling 2-0 to Spain. Kylian Mbappé remains tied with Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot lead with eight goals, while Michael Olise’s five assists lead the tournament.
England was five minutes from reaching its first World Cup final since 1966 before Argentina scored twice late to win Wednesday’s semifinal 2-1. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have scored six goals apiece, giving England two of the tournament’s leading scorers.
World Cup Schedule for Sunday, July 19
How to Watch Spain vs. Argentina
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch on FOX One
- Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Spain reached its first World Cup final since winning the tournament in 2010 by shutting out France 2-0. La Roja has surrendered only one goal in seven matches while recording six clean sheets. Spain is also unbeaten in 37 consecutive internationals (28 wins and nine draws) matching Italy’s record run from 2018 to 2021.
Argentina reached its second straight final with a dramatic comeback against England. Enzo Fernández equalized in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martínez headed home the winner two minutes into stoppage time. Lionel Messi assisted both goals, increasing his World Cup-record career total to 12 assists.
Argentina is attempting to become the first nation to win consecutive men’s World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Spain is seeking its second championship.
England vs Argentina 🏴🇦🇷 Every Legendary Moment From a Historic Rivalry
Who Plays Today in the World Cup?
No teams play today. Thursday, July 16, is a scheduled rest day.
World Cup Semifinal Scores
How to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup
The third-place match and World Cup final will air on FOX, with both games streaming live and on demand on FOX One.
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