Cristiano Ronaldo Is Chasing 1,000 Career Goals; Here's How Close He Is

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken yet another record as the Portuguese legend made World Cup qualifying history with a first-half brace in a 2-2 draw with Hungary on Tuesday. Attila Szalai gave Hungary an early lead in the eighth minute of their match but Ronaldo brought his side back in the game with an equaliser in the 22nd minute before handing the Selecao the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Portugal denied World Cup berth despite Ronaldo heroics

Portugal were on track to book a place at the World Cup next year as they had to come from behind against Hungary. The man who was responsible for leading the charge was none other than their legendary captain Ronaldo. The 40-year-old struck twice in the first half after Szalai handed the visitors an early lead, but Dominik Szoboszlai's last-minute equaliser ensured the match ended 2-2 and Portugal will have to wait until November to secure qualification.

Ronaldo breaks World Cup qualifying record

With the equaliser against Hungary in the 22nd minute, Ronaldo went past former Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz's tally to register his 40th World Cup qualifying the most in history. He increased his tally to 41 in 50 appearances with the second goal just before the half-time whistle. He now also has 143 international goals to his name, while the all-time tally reached 947 for club and country.

CR7 eyes 1000 career goals

Ronaldo is looking to become the first player in history to reach four figures on the competitive goal front. He is within sight of that target after maintaining remarkable individual standards. Prolific strike rates have been enjoyed for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr and Portugal in a career that has spanned over two decades now. The all-time leading scorer in Champions League and men’s international football is determined to further cement his legacy and is now just 53 goals shy of fulfilling that dream.

The former United man has even been told that goalkeepers will want to let in his 1,000th goal. Rene Meulensteen, who has worked with the Portugal icon at Old Trafford, recently said: "He will be remembered for 1,000 goals, but if it is done in a spectacular manner, if it would be done for Portugal, if you would have had a choice, then probably you would say, yeah, let's do it for Portugal. The world will be watching, telling you. Can you imagine being the goalkeeper? You want to let it in, don't you? Because you're going to be remembered as the goalkeeper that let Cristiano's 1,000th goal in."

Portugal on the hunt for World Cup glory

Ronaldo has achieved almost everything in football, be it on a personal level or collectively with his clubs and the national team. He has won five Champions League titles, league titles in all four countries he has played in and the European Championship with Portugal in 2016. Yet, the only trophy that eludes the Portugal legend is the World Cup trophy. It is also something that his rival Lionel Messi won in 2022, thereby settling the GOAT debate.

However, Ronaldo should once again has a chance in North America next year. Even in the twilight of his career, the Al-Nassr star continues to remain a key player for Portugal. The Selecao will heavily bank on their captain to guide them to glory in 2026 once they secure qualification.