4 Takeaways From Colombia's Narrow Win Over DR Congo At The World Cup

The final match of Tuesday took us to a rainy Guadalajara as Colombia faced DR Congo and, once again — thanks to the fearless Daniel Muñoz, Los Cafeteros won 1-0 in a hard-fought match.



As a result, Nestor Lorenzo’s men sealed a spot in the Round of 32 and all they need in their last match against Portugal is at least a point to secure top of Group K.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Epic Scenes Despite Tight Game

It was a fanbase of two magnificent fanbases where the Colombian crowd naturally overwhelmed the stadium, but Lumumba Vea, DR Congo's legendary statue fan, was also there to represent the central African side.

Colombia dominated the beginning of the match as Los Cafeteros controlled the majority of possession and already had five shots on target before the first hydration break. DR Congo, however, held strong, defending its five-man line and as the half evolved, Les Léopards started to gain momentum with chances of their own. Especially with their long throws courtesy of defender Arthur Masuaku, who had a very good match.

In the end, as the second half played out, Colombia kept working towards goal, and it still had the majority of possession, but Nestor Lorenzo’s side couldn’t break through. In fact, Congo found some opportunities as Colombia’s legs were going.

But then came Daniel Muñoz, who has been Colombia’s best player at this tournament. A tremendous win for a South American side who is growing in confidence.

A couple of huge saves at the end from Camilo Vargas tipped the victory over to Colombia as the crowd roared under the rain.

2. Muñoz, Colombia's Subs Are Outshining Stars

The face of Colombia remains Luis Diaz (who saw two goals ruled offside), but it's the supporting cast that propels this team.

I can’t speak highly enough of the Crystal Palace and Colombian fullback. The man has three lungs. His ability to go forward at every opportunity is a revolutionary act. Roberto Carlos would be so proud.

He is a constant threat as he is also able to enter the box without blinking. What’s even more impressive is that right now, with two goals at the World Cup, he is Colombia’s most dangerous attacker. He also joins Morocco's Ismael Saibari, Germany's Deniz Undav, and Norway's Erling Haaland to do so at this World Cup.

His goal, taken well with his left foot, was well-placed but, once again, it was because of his commitment to go forward.

Lorenzo made some adjustments from the 58th minute, and they paid off as midfielder Juan Quintero took over from the gassed James Rodriguez, whilst playmakers Jhon Córdoba and Richard Ríos also came in. All of them had an impact, especially Quintero and Córdoba, as they had a say in the goal.

Smart management paid off.

3. Mpasi-Nzau Continues ‘The Summer Of The Keeper’

We have seen some incredible performances from unlikely goalkeepers (such as Cape Verde's Vozinha and Curaçao's Eloy Room) in this competition and DR Congo's Lione lMpasi-Nzau is another one that goes on the list.

A truly remarkable display of resilience from the French-born stopper who plays at Le Havre, making eight saves on the night, and more than half of them truly some of the best I have seen at the tournament, with the rejection from Luis Díaz in the 50th minute being my favorite. It simply took a special goal from Muñoz to finally beat him.



In fact, his five saves in the opening 20 minutes made him the first goalkeeper to do so in a World Cup match since Warren Barrett did so for Jamaica vs. Argentina in 1998.

A product of PSG’s academy, Mpasi-Nzau played with the France youth teams but eventually decided to represent the nation of his parents. A truly standout performance despite the defeat.

4. Get Ready For A Party In Miami

Colombia travels to Miami on Saturday night for a much-anticipated affair with Portugal and let me tell you, it will feel like Barranquilla because the atmosphere will be immense.

Already with a spot clinched in the round of 32, Colombia will want to get the result against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. to try and win the group. And with Ronaldo finding his stride with a two-goal performance against Uzbekistan earlier Tuesday, we should expect some fireworks.

But what's the reward for winning this group? It could be an individual date in the quarterfinals with none other than Argentina and Lionel Messi, which would be on July 11 in Kansas City. But plenty has to happen before we get to that.

DR Congo, who still have an outside chance of reaching the knockout rounds, faces Uzbekistan at the same time.

Colombia vs DR Congo Extended Highlights | 2026 FIFA World Cup™



