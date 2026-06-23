Why Does 'Lumumba Vea,' DR Congo's 'Statue Man,' Stand The Whole Match?

DR Congo kicked off its World Cup campaign with one of the tournament's most memorable results so far: a 1-1 draw against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. But the team was missing one of its key members: Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, better known as "Lumumba Vea."

One of DR Congo's most recognizable supporters, Lumumba has become an iconic fan figure thanks to his trademark match-day routine. He doesn't cheer or celebrate. Instead, he stands perfectly still for the entirety of the match, often with his arm in the air.

So why is he motionless like a statue? There's a meaning behind Lumumba's match-day actions (or lack thereof).

It's an homage to Patrice Lumumba, the country's first prime minister following its independence from Belgium in 1960.

Congolese supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga re-enacts the iconic pose of former Congolese Prime Minister and independence leader Patrice Lumumba to draw attention to his country's history during the match. Lumumba was executed by Belgian soldiers on January 17, 1961, and the gesture mirrors his memorial statue in Kinshasa. (Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu via Getty Images)

After missing the match against Portugal due to health and travel complications, Lumumba appears ready to support DR Congo in person at Tuesday's matchup against Colombia in Guadalajara, Mexico.