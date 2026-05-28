4 Takeaways From Argentina's World Cup Roster Selection

Argentina, the World Cup defending champion, is looking to achieve something only done twice in the history of the men’s World Cup. Something that’s almost impossible.

To win it back-to-back. Two other great footballing countries – Italy and Brazil – have previously achieved that feat.

Yes, I’ll get to Lionel Messi in a moment, but after seeing manager Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man roster for this summer's tournament, I do wonder if this brotherhood and its steel-minded tenacity that we have seen so much in competition is good enough to repeat the glory of what happened four years ago.

Time will tell. Here are my takeaways:

Back-to-Back Destiny?

Lionel Messi and Argentina are chasing a second straight World Cup title. (Photo by Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images)

The Italians under the legendary manager Vittorio Pozzo were the first to do it in 1934 and 1938. They probably could have kept going had it not been for the tragic introduction of the Second World War, which postponed the tournament until 1950. Eight years later, a young 17-year-old Brazilian phenomenon by the name of Pelé led his nation’s first World Cup title. In 1962 in Chile, despite Pelé's injury in the group stage, Brazil won it again thanks to a wonderful squad that included Garrincha and Amarildo.

France, who won in Russia in 2018, got dramatically close to joining that esteemed group in 2022. But Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez had something to say about it thanks to his incredible save that denied Randal Kolo Muani's attempt in the 123rd minute…and this now brings me back to Argentina.

And destiny.

The wonderful thing about Argentina under Scaloni is that when you analyze the roster, it shows that it is probably the most united squad in international football. Their bond, their cohesiveness speaks of something greater than strategy. It’s the football definition of a fraternity, and it’s in this togetherness where this team truly delivers. From winning the World Cup in Qatar and Copa América two years later, to topping CONMEBOL’s qualifiers by nine points, this remains the best team in South America – and the champion – until said otherwise.

But things are changing. This is an older team, and you can't count out some of Europe's contenders on a mission (France, Spain, Portugal or England), their great rivals Brazil, or even dark horse candidates from across the globe.

Lionel Messi’s Last Dance … How Will He Look?

Getting ready for Lionel Messi's final appearance on the world stage. (Photo by Pablo Elias/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Messi will enter his sixth World Cup, and alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, will make history as the first player in the men’s game to reach this milestone.

The problem is that with longevity comes the absence of security as Messi is currently dealing with muscle fatigue in his hamstring after he left the pitch last week, holding his left thigh, during Inter Miami's match against the Philadelphia Union.

Scaloni now waits the waiting game with Messi and time, my friends, is our most valuable and fragile gift. It’s just fatigue and things could have been way worse but in a strenuous tournament in the U.S. with a demanding schedule and unforgiving climate, this is the one World Cup where Argentina’s physical training team have to do the very best to make sure he’s well-prepared.

Messi is not like any other player so his role in this remains key to Argentina’s plans as they will wait until the last second to have him ready. But as he turns 39 during the World Cup, one thing is for sure—which is the sad reality for all of us—Messi’s last dance on the biggest stage is fast approaching and this Argentina squad has to find a way to perhaps contemplate the concept of relying less on him. And win it all. Again.

New Kids On The Block

Remember this name. José "Flaco" López will be a rising talent. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

There is no Franco Mastantuono but frankly, I am not surprised. The 18-year-old sadly did not live up to the glowing hype after joining Real Madrid, and did not make the squad. The good news is that time for him is on his side.

There are eight new players on La Albiceleste for this World Cup that join 18 returning icons who lifted the trophy in Qatar in 2022. One new arrival to point out is José "Flaco" López, who is a welcoming surprise from Scaloni and lesser known outside of South America. López is the 25-year-old striker from Brazilian club Palmeiras who has 14 goals in all competitions and is attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League and La Liga.

The list of Argentina forwards is obviously deep but López offers something different and his ability to also create (nine assists) will make him a good choice in a bench that needs diversity, especially without the recently retired legend Ángel Di María.

Alvarez Ready For Golden Boot?

Julián Alvarez, left, is set to take to it another level. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci/Getty Images)

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Diego Simeone’s impact is ever so present with this squad. Scaloni wants metal-minded resilience in this tournament and Atlético Madrid's six players in the squad — more representatives than any club — will undoubtedly show that. And I am not even talking about the players who previously played under Simeone at the Spanish powerhouse.

But of all of them, for me, this is the World Cup for Julián Alvarez as I think his role will be the most impactful, especially as Messi’s role often alters deeper in midfield (as we saw at Copa América in 2024). Wanted by Barcelona (and the feeling is reportedly mutual), this is a major summer for La Araña, who I think has a chance of challenging for top scorer in the tournament.

Argentina’s first mission is to win its group (Algeria, Austria, Jordan) which on paper is more than doable. After that? The challenges surely come so it will be absolutely imperative for this team to stay healthy, continue on this path of compactness with or without Messi, and believe wholeheartedly that it can do it again. Will they? Only time will tell.