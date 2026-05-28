Lionel Messi Confirmed For Argentina's World Cup Roster
Lionel Messi headlines Argentina's 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the defending champions eye a repeat title at this summer's tournament.
Already one of the greatest players of all-time, the 38-year-old superstar could solidify his spot at the top if he can lead the Albiceleste to back-to-back World Cups. Only Brazil (1958, 1962) and Italy (1934, 1938) have ever repeated as World Cup champions.
It will be Messi's sixth appearance at the tournament. He'll join Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as the only players to play in six men's World Cup tournaments. Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, who has played at three World Cups, is the only other men's player to be part of six squads.
Messi, however, has given Argentina a scare just two weeks ahead of the World Cup. The 38-year-old was substituted in an Inter Miami game on Sunday and diagnosed with "an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring." No timeline was given for his recovery.
Messi finally achieved his career ambition in Qatar four years ago by leading Argentina to World Cup glory and emulating national icon Diego Maradona, who won the World Cup in 1986.
Since Qatar 2022, he has moved to the United States to make Inter Miami the dominant force in MLS, winning the MLS Cup last year. He previously played at Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, where he made his name as a club legend and helped the Catalan side win four Champions League titles.
Of the 26-man squad for this summer, 17 players return from the 2022 squad. Along with Messi, among the stars returning are goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez.
Argentina's FIFA 2026 World Cup Squad
Goalkeepers
- Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)
- Gerónimo Rulli (Marseille)
- Juan Musso (Atlético Madrid)
Defenders:
- Leonardo Balerdi (Marseille)
- Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)
- Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate)
- Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United)
- Cristian Romero (Tottenham)
- Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica)
- Facundo Medina (Marseille)
- Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid)
Midfielders:
- Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors)
- Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami)
- Valentín Barco (Strasbourg)
- Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis)
- Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen)
- Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)
- Enzo Fernández (Chelsea)
Forwards:
- Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid)
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)
- Nico González (Atlético Madrid)
- Thiago Almada (Atlético Madrid)
- Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid)
- Nico Paz (Como)
- Juan Manuel López (Palmeiras)
- Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)
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