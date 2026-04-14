FIFA Men's World Cup
Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Updated Jun. 17, 2026 1:01 p.m. ET

Uzbekistan and Colombia are set to face off in their opening Group K match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Mexico City Stadium on FS1. 

This match represents a historic milestone for Uzbekistan, as it became the first Central Asian nation to qualify for a FIFA World Cup. 

Uzbekistan reached the tournament after decades of near misses in AFC competition, having remained a consistent contender in Asian qualifying since joining FIFA in the 1990s.

It qualified for the 2026 World Cup by finishing among the top two teams in the third round of AFC qualifying, ending two points behind Iran. They won six of their ten matches, recording three draws and just one loss.

Meanwhile, Colombia returns to the global stage after missing out on the World Cup in 2022. 

The nation has been one of South America’s most consistent sides, qualifying for six World Cups since 1990 and reaching the quarterfinals in 2014, its best finish at the tournament. 

Colombia also won the 2001 Copa América and has remained a regular contender in the competition, finishing third in 2021 and reaching the final in 2024.

Los Cafeteros secured its place at the 2026 World Cup by finishing inside the top six of the CONMEBOL standings, earning direct qualification under the expanded format. 

They will return to World Cup action after an impressive qualifying campaign, finishing third in the table behind Argentina and Ecuador, and ahead of traditional powers like Uruguay and Brazil.

Let’s check out the odds for the Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Verde Group K matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 17.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Luis Díaz is +135 to score in Colombia's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match against Uzbekistan (Photo by: Sebastian Barros/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images).

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Odds

Moneyline

  • Uzbekistan: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
  • Colombia: -280 (bet $10 to win $13.57 total)
  • Draw: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

Spread 

  • Colombia -1.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)
  • Uzbekistan +1.5: -135 (bet $10 to win $17.41 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
  • Under: -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)
 

Uzbekistan vs. Colombia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Wagering Analyst, Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica:

  • This could get out of hand in a hurry in Mexico City. Uzbekistan is one of the weaker sides in the tourney and will likely face a ton of pressure from a Colombia side with a high work rate, intent on putting a number on the board here. Take Colombia in the first half along with over 14.5 shots for them.

How to Watch Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

  • Uzbekistan: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
  • Colombia: -1100 (bet $10 to win $10.91 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: +124 (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
  • No: -154 (bet $10 to win $16.49 total)
 
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