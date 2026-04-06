FIFA Men's World Cup
South Korea vs Czechia Odds, Predictions, Picks for World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

South Korea vs Czechia Odds, Predictions, Picks for World Cup Match

Published Jun. 10, 2026 9:50 p.m. ET

South Korea will face Czechia in their opening Group A match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 11, 2026, at Guadalajara Stadium on FS1.

South Korea secured its place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup by finishing in the top two of Group B in the third round of AFC qualifying, extending its streak to 11 consecutive appearances dating back to 1986. 

Led by captain Son Heung-min, the squad blends experience and attacking firepower, making it a dangerous opponent in any matchup.

Czechia, meanwhile, has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 20-year absence, securing their spot with a dramatic 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Denmark in the UEFA playoffs.

South Korea comes into the tournament off two wins in friendlies against El Salvador (1-0) and Trinidad and Tobago (5-0). 

Czechia also comes in with good form, beating both Guatemala (3-1) and Kosovo (2-1) in two friendlies over the last 13 days. 

Let’s check out the odds for the South Korea vs. Czechia match at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 10. 

 

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Moneyline

  • South Korea: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
  • Czechia: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50 total)
  • Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Spread

  • South Korea -0.5: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
  • Czechia +0.5: -215 (bet $10 to win $14.65 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
  • Under: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

South Korea vs. Czechia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • This is a closer matchup than most people think, as Czechia played well in the UEFA qualifiers and South Korea has several players on big European clubs. While Son Heung-min will look to get his side three points, expect a draw in a game that will likely also hit the Under.

How to Watch South Korea vs. Czechia

Son Heung-min is +200 to score in South Korea's first 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Czechia (Photo by Christian Bruna of Getty Images).

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props: 

Tie No Bet: 

  • South Korea: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total) 
  • Czechia: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Both Teams to Score: 

  • Yes: -118 (bet $10 to win $18.47 total)
  • No: -108 (bet $10 to win $19.26 total)
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