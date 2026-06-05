How to Watch South Korea vs. Czechia: TV Channel & Live Stream - 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A

South Korea and Czechia meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 10:00 p.m. ET from Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara, Mexico.

South Korea, ranked 25th by FIFA, are appearing at their 12th World Cup, with their best finish a fourth-place run in 2002. Czechia enter Group A ranked 41st by FIFA, appearing at their 10th World Cup, with their best finish a runner-up result in 1934 and 1962.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch South Korea vs. Czechia

Group A Preview: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czechia Alexi Lalas and David Mosse have your covered with everything you need to know about Group A. What is the outlook for co-hosts, Mexico? Will Son and South Korea top the group? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #Zillow

South Korea vs. Czechia Odds

South Africa World Cup Schedule

Czechia World Cup Schedule

Learn more about South Korea vs. Czechia and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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