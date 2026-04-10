Scotland vs. Haiti Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Scotland and Haiti are set to face off in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C opener on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on FOX.

Scotland is making its first World Cup appearance of the 21st century after a 28-year wait.

Scotland punched its ticket to the 2026 World Cup in dramatic fashion, scoring twice in stoppage time against Denmark in UEFA play to secure direct qualification.

The Tartan Army enter the tournament on fire, beating both Curaçao and Bolivia by a combined score of 8-1 in two friendlies over the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Haiti returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 52 years, with its only previous appearance coming in 1974.

Haiti booked its place in the 2026 World Cup by finishing atop of Group C in the final round of CONCACAF play. The team recorded three wins and two draws across six matches, all of which took place outside the country.

Can Haiti shock the world and win its first ever World Cup game?

Let’s check out the odds for the Scotland vs. Haiti Group C matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 12.

Scott McTominay is +215 to score in Scotland's opening World Cup match against Haiti (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images).

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Scotland vs. Haiti Odds

Moneyline

Scotland : -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)

Haiti +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

Draw: +320 (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Spread

Scotland -0.5 : -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Haiti +0.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

Over : -115 (bet $10 to win $18.70 total)

Under: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Scotland vs. Haiti Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Both of these countries are back on the big stage for the first time in decades, as Scotland's last appearance at the World Cup came in 1998 while Haiti's came in 1974. Take Scotland to win this match, as they boast a much more talented roster, featuring the likes of Andy Robertson (Liverpool) and Scott McTominay (Napoli)— the latter of which was the Italian league player of the season two years ago.

How to Watch Scotland vs Haiti

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.

Anytime Goalscorer Props

Tie No Bet

Scotland : -550 (bet $10 to win $11.82 total)

Haiti: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Both Teams to Score