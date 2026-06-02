FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
How to Watch Haiti vs. Scotland: TV Channel & Live Stream - 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C
Updated Jun. 12, 2026 1:21 p.m. ET
Haiti and Scotland meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.
Haiti, ranked 83rd by FIFA, are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when they were eliminated in the group stage. Scotland, ranked 41st by FIFA, are appearing at their ninth World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage.
Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.
How to Watch Haiti vs. Scotland
- When: Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Boston Stadium, Boston, MA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Haiti vs. Scotland Odds
Haiti World Cup Schedule
- June 13: Watch Haiti vs. Scotland — Boston Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
- June 19: Watch Haiti vs. Brazil — Philadelphia Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Haiti vs. Morocco — Atlanta Stadium (6 p.m. ET)
Scotland World Cup Schedule
- June 13: Watch Scotland vs. Haiti — Boston Stadium (9 p.m. ET)
- June 19: Watch Scotland vs. Morocco — Boston Stadium (6 p.m. ET)
- June 24: Watch Scotland vs. Brazil — Miami Stadium (6 p.m. ET)
Learn more about Haiti vs. Scotland and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
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