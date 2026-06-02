How to Watch Haiti vs. Scotland: TV Channel & Live Stream - 2026 FIFA World Cup Group C

Haiti and Scotland meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. ET from Boston Stadium.

Haiti, ranked 83rd by FIFA, are returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when they were eliminated in the group stage. Scotland, ranked 41st by FIFA, are appearing at their ninth World Cup, having never advanced past the group stage.

Below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Haiti vs. Scotland

Group C Preview: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti Alexi Lalas and David Mosse dive into the LOADED Group C up next! Heavyweight Brazil will battle Morocco for the top of the group. But don’t count out Scott McTominay and the Scots either. What is the latest on Neymar’s health? Can Vini Jr carry Brazil to a World Cup title? Tune in daily for a new group as we speed toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ kicking off June 11th on FOX! Presented by @Zillow #zillow

Haiti vs. Scotland Odds

Haiti World Cup Schedule

Scotland World Cup Schedule

Learn more about Haiti vs. Scotland and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.