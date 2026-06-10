FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: El Tri Heavily Favored in High-Handle Tourney Opener
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: El Tri Heavily Favored in High-Handle Tourney Opener

Updated Jun. 10, 2026 9:34 p.m. ET
Patrick Everson
Patrick Everson
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

World Cup odds kick off in a big way on Thursday, with Mexico vs. South Africa.

As a tournament co-host — along with the USA and Canada — Mexico wants to make a splash from the outset. And El Tri is a significant favorite to do just that in a 3 p.m. ET match on FOX.

Caesars Sports head of soccer trading Mark Bickerdike breaks down Mexico vs. South Africa odds and action.

 

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Favorite Finding Favor

No matter who Mexico was paired with, this match was destined to get a lot of action. You’ve got a popular team at home, in the first match of the 2026 World Cup.

That’s a fine recipe to attract the public betting masses.

"Absolutely. With it being the first game, you’ve got the climate buildup for the whole tournament," Bickerdike said. "Historically, the first games of the tournament are high handle, and I don’t see this being any different."

When Caesars first posted this match, Mexico was a -185 favorite in three-way betting, which accounts for all outcomes in 90 minutes plus injury time. 

South Africa opened as a +550 underdog, with Draw at +280.

Now, as of 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Mexico is an even stronger favorite at -245, with South Africa +700 and Draw +330.

"Mexico is very popular. It’s fairly one-way traffic on this match. Mexico is also popular in parlays," Bickerdike said. "Given the fact that their group is fairly favorable, that’s only going to enhance the interest in Mexico.

"It’s very rare that we’re not rooting for the Draw. That’s the best result."

 
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