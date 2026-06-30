FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Odds: Back Bosnia and Herzegovina To Cover Against The U.S.
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Odds: Back Bosnia and Herzegovina To Cover Against The U.S.

Published Jun. 30, 2026 8:12 p.m. ET
Will Hill
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

I've said it before, but anytime you bet against the United States, it feels un-American. 

However, there is value in backing Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The United States will likely win this match because of the momentum it has and the fact that this game is being played on home soil. 

That said, getting a two-goal cushion with Bosnia and Herzegovina +1.5 feels fantastic. 

 

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Let’s not forget the run Bosnia and Herzegovina was on before this World Cup. 

Including the tournament, Bosnia and Herzegovina has been unbeaten in 10 of its last 11 matches, with the lone loss coming against a dominant Switzerland side. 

I like Bosnia and Herzegovina to cover the +1.5 because of how well it defends. The team utilizes physicality and strength, and the United States has yet to play a team with those attributes in the World Cup. Bosnia and Herzegovina also likes to play tight and control the pace, so the United States likely won’t be able to open this match up right away. 

In summary, the Americans will have to be patient and take the opportunities given to them. 

There’s also still a question about the defense of the United States. Yes, the Americans kept two clean sheets in the group stage, but it’s hard to ignore what happened with the reserves against Türkiye. 

Backing Bosnia and Herzegovina +1.5 at -140 might feel harsh to some American fans, but if you take the bias out of it, it feels like the right side.

Hill's Pick: Bosnia and Herzegovina United States Bosnia and Herzegovina +1.5 (-140)

 
 
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