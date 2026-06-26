FIFA Men's World Cup
2026 World Cup Group K Scenarios, Standings: Where Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan Stand
FIFA Men's World Cup

2026 World Cup Group K Scenarios, Standings: Where Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan Stand

Updated Jun. 27, 2026 7:49 a.m. ET

Group K has a fascinating final matchday setup: Colombia currently leads the group with six points as Portugal sits in second with four, but can jump Los Cafeteros with a win. DR Congo is in third with one point and Uzbekistan rounds out the group still shutout in the points column. All four teams kick off simultaneously tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET: Portugal vs. Colombia on FOX and DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan on FS1.

Here is what every team in Group K needs heading into the final matchday. For a full breakdown of every group at the 2026 World Cup, see the complete group scenarios guide at FOX Sports.

Current Group K Standings

Group K Scenarios

  • Colombia has advanced to the Round of 32.
  • Colombia will win the group with a win or draw.
  • Portugal will advance with a win or draw, and will win the group with a win.
  • DR Congo advances with a win.
  • Uzbekistan can advance with a win, but it is not guaranteed.

Colombia

Colombia has been perfect through two matches and enters the final matchday on top of Group K. A win or draw against Portugal clinches first place. A loss would hand the group title to Portugal, but Colombia still finishes second and advances to the Round of 32.

🚨 Ronaldo is back! Instant reaction to Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan ⚽️

🚨 Ronaldo is back! Instant reaction to Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan ⚽️
Sacha Kljestan, Peter Crouch, Kasper Schmeichel and Brad Guzan break down Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's dominant win over Uzbekistan. They also analyzed the Golden Boot race and discussed which teams people should be talking about.

Portugal

Portugal has four points and a +5 goal difference. A win over Colombia tonight takes the group. A draw sends Portugal through as runner-up. Even a loss likely keeps Portugal alive for second place in the group. If DR Congo draw or lose, Portugal finish second. If DR Congo win, the two teams meet on four points with a 1-1 head-to-head draw, pushing the tiebreaker to overall goal difference, where Portugal's +5 is a significant edge.

DR Congo

DR Congo needs a win. Get it, and DR Congo reaches four points with a very good chance of advancing as one of the eight best third-place teams. Beat Uzbekistan by enough while Colombia handle Portugal, and DR Congo could jump into second place entirely. A draw leaves DR Congo at two points and almost certainly out. 

Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan cannot finish in the top two. Its only remaining path is a third-place spot, and it starts from zero points and a -7 goal difference. That combination makes advancement very unlikely even with a win. A draw or loss ends its tournament.

How To Watch Group K Matches Today

Both Group K matches kick off simultaneously at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight and air live on FOX and FS1, streaming on FOX One.

  • Colombia vs. Portugal: 7:30  p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One
  • DR Congo vs. Uzbekistan: 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX One
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