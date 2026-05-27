2026 World Cup Golden Glove: Unai Simón Heavily Favored

It's not only the boot that's prone to turning gold.

The Golden Glove is the award given to the best goalkeeper at the World Cup. The winner often comes down to impact, with clutch saves in knockout stage matches and standout performances in the tournament’s crunch-time moments.

In four of the last five World Cups, the winner of this award has come from the champion nation.

Let's dive into the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 19.

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Golden Glove Winner 2026

Unai Simón: -750 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Emiliano Martínez: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Josimar Vozinha: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Jordan Pickford: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Here is what to know about this oddsboard:

The Favorite(s): Prior to the France-Spain semifinal matchup, Mike Maignan was the favorite. Now, after Spain's 2-0 win, Unai Simón has surged up the oddsboard to become the new favorite. Simón has had quite the World Cup, only allowing one goal in seven games this summer. Simón recorded his sixth clean sheet this World Cup on Tuesday, the most ever by a goalkeeper at a single edition of the tournament. Spain's six clean sheets this tournament is also a new record for the most ever at a single World Cup. In Spain's 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarterfinals, Simón's shutout streak at the World Cup ended at 649 minutes, the longest in World Cup history. In terms of Argentina's Emiliano Martínez, he won the Golden Glove back in 2022, but he and the Argentinian defense did allow two goals to upstart Cape Verde in the Round of 32, two against Egypt in the Round of 16, one against Switzerland in the quarters and one against England in the semis.