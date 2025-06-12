FIFA Men's World Cup Shaboozey, FOX Sports kick off one year to go from soccer's biggest event Updated Jun. 12, 2025 5:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX Sports will be live from Miami's South Beach on Friday, June 13, to continue the countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 – the biggest edition yet of the world's most popular tournament.

Grammy-nominated superstar Shaboozey will perform during a star-studded event as part of the celebration of the FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on July 11, 2026.

Friday's event will be televised on Fox in primetime on Friday (8 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT).

Shaboozey, known for his hit song "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," will be joined by other musical performances, FIFA legends, and celebrity guests. The event will be hosted by FOX Sports personalities including Charissa Thompson, Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden and Tom Rinaldi.

Here's what you need to know about Friday's big show:

Where is it, and how can I go?

For those in the Miami area, this free-to-attend event will be at Lummus Park between 7th and 8th Street in Miami Beach, Florida.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage begins Friday in primetime at 8:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT on FOX.



What and when is the FIFA World Cup 2026?



The tournament will be co-hosted by three countries for the first ever, with 48 teams and 104 games across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. FOX Sports will broadcast all matches.

The World Cup begins on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City and culminates with the final on July 19, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Sixteen cities across the three countries will host the games.

