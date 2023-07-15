Gold Cup
2023 Gold Cup odds: Panama-Mexico prediction, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
Gold Cup

2023 Gold Cup odds: Panama-Mexico prediction, expert picks by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica

Published Jul. 15, 2023 3:57 p.m. ET

Mexico is seeking its ninth CONCACAF Gold Cup title, and Panama is playing in the tournament final for the first time since 2013. The two teams meet Sunday at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles.

The match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday and will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Panama has placed second twice in the Gold Cup (2005 and '13), losing in the final to the United States Men's National Team each time.

Mexico leads the all-time series against Panama with 24 wins, five losses and 12 draws. 

El Tri has not lost to Panama (11 wins, two draws) since Los Canaleros beat Mexico twice in the 2013 Gold Cup, including a 2-1 victory in the semifinals.

Let's take a look at the Panama-Mexico match from a gambling perspective.

Here are all odds via FOX Bet for the big game, plus best bets from our soccer expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica:

Panama vs. Mexico at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. (7:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Result at the end of regulation:

Panama: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Mexico: -175 (bet $10 to win $15.71 total)
Draw: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 2.5
Over: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Under: -182 (bet $10 to win $15.49 total)

More Panama-Mexico betting options

Picks via FOX Sports Wagering Expert "The Bear"

While this game may not be shaping up as a high-scoring final, it should be a tight one. Mexico has conceded goals just twice in the tournament – in a meaningless situation versus Qatar and late in the opening match versus Haiti when it had a multi-goal lead. 

Conversely, Panama hasn’t had much success historically finding the back of the net against El Tri. They’ve tallied one goal in the last five meetings and just two in the last 10. 

This match has a feel of something along the lines of 1-0 Mexico or even a match that is decided in extra time.

Here's to a profitable final.

PICK: Both teams to score No (-160 at time of pick, bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
PICK: Panama Under 0.5 goals (-110 at time of pick, bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Reminder: "Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

So who are you backing in the Panama-Mexico Gold Cup title match? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the action unfolds!

