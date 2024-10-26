United States
18-year-old US forward Cole Campbell makes debut with Borussia Dortmund
Published Oct. 26, 2024 5:19 p.m. ET

American forward Cole Campbell played his first game for Borussia Dortmund as a late substitute in the 2-1 loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Campbell came on in the 88th minute as a substitute for Donyell Malen as Dortmund sought to level the score.

Campbell signed for Dortmund in 2022 and had, until Saturday, played for only the club youth teams and for its reserve team, which competes in the German third tier.

Campbell was approved by FIFA this year to change affiliation from Iceland to the United States and soon after scored two goals on his debut for the U.S. Under-19s in a 3-2 win over England.

Campbell is the son of former Iceland women's forward Rakel Karvelsson, who was born in Los Angeles and played college soccer at North Carolina. His father is American.

Campbell is the latest U.S. player to come through Dortmund's development system, following Christian Pulisic, now at Milan, and Gio Reyna.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

