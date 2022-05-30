National Hockey League NHL odds: How to bet conference finals, lines 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Lightning are two series wins away from capturing the Stanley Cup for the third consecutive season (the Bolts won their first title in 2004).

But there are three other NHL teams – the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers – who want to be the ones to hoist sport's most cherished prize, the Stanley Cup.

The final four have all hoisted the Cup before. The Oilers have won it all five times (1984, ‘85, ’87, ‘88, ’90), the Rangers four times (1928, ‘33, ’40 and '94) and the Avs – previously the Quebec Nordiques – twice (1996, 2001).

UPCOMING GAMES

Oilers @ Avalanche (8 p.m. ET Tuesday, TNT; series opener)

Point spread: Avalanche -1.5 (Avalanche favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Oilers cover)

Moneyline: Avalanche -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Oilers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 7 goals scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER

Avalanche -227 (bet $10 to win $14.41 total) | Oilers +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Lightning @ Rangers (8 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN; series opener)

Point spread: Line not available

Moneyline: Line not available

Total scoring over/under: Line not available

