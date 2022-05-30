NHL odds: How to bet conference finals, lines

National Hockey League
The Tampa Bay Lightning are two series wins away from capturing the Stanley Cup for the third consecutive season (the Bolts won their first title in 2004).

But there are three other NHL teams – the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers – who want to be the ones to hoist sport's most cherished prize, the Stanley Cup.

The final four have all hoisted the Cup before. The Oilers have won it all five times (1984, ‘85, ’87, ‘88, ’90), the Rangers four times (1928, ‘33, ’40 and '94) and the Avs – previously the Quebec Nordiques – twice (1996, 2001).

UPCOMING GAMES

Oilers @ Avalanche (8 p.m. ET Tuesday, TNT; series opener) 

Point spread: Avalanche -1.5 (Avalanche favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Oilers cover)
Moneyline: Avalanche -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Oilers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 7 goals scored by both teams combined

The Colorado Avalanche are 3-2 (60%) vs. the Edmonton Oilers over the last three seasons

SERIES WINNER

Avalanche -227 (bet $10 to win $14.41 total) | Oilers +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Lightning @ Rangers (8 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN; series opener) 

Point spread: Line not available
Moneyline: Line not available
Total scoring over/under: Line not available

