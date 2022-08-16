National Football League Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New York Jets received some good news Tuesday that provides a bit more clarity on their quarterback situation following Zach Wilson's injury.

Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee and has an "outside shot" of playing in Week 1, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

In addition, there were no surprises in surgery, so the initial return timetable of 2-4 weeks will remain in place, Rapoport added. The bone bruise will require Wilson, who went down in the first quarter of last week's preseason opener, to rest and stay off his feet. The Jets won't play Wilson until he's 100 percent, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported.

With Wilson's return unlikely to sideline him for a significant time in the regular season, the Jets are expected to roll with backup Joe Flacco as the starter in the interim and won't bring in an outside option, such as the 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, Rapoport also reported.

Flacco didn't play in the Jets' preseason opener against the Eagles last week. However, the veteran quarterback has reportedly played well in training camp even before Wilson went down.

If Wilson can't go in Week 1, Flacco will start against his former team: the Baltimore Ravens. The Jets face the Browns, Bengals and Steelers in the three weeks following Week 1, potentially pitting Flacco against his former division rivals.

Flacco appeared in two games with the Jets last season, completing 27-of-42 passes for three touchdowns and zero interceptions. The Jets are 0-5 in the five games Flacco's started for them over the past two seasons.

Is Josh Allen under more pressure than Zach Wilson? "Speak For Yourself" debates if second-year Jets QB Zach Wilson is under more pressure than Bills star Josh Allen this upcoming season.

Sitting behind Flacco on New York's QB depth chart are Mike White and Chris Streveler.

The Jets also placed offensive tackle Mekhi Becton on injured reserve on Tuesday, prematurely ending his third season following a knee injury he suffered in practice.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.