National Football League
Zach Wilson to start for Jets vs. Texans on Sunday
National Football League

Zach Wilson to start for Jets vs. Texans on Sunday

Published Dec. 6, 2023 1:23 p.m. ET

Zach Wilson is once again the New York Jets' starting quarterback.

Head coach Robert Saleh made the announcement Wednesday after a report from The Athletic that Wilson was "hesitant" to reclaim the starting role after being benched for backup Tim Boyle two weeks ago. But Boyle was no improvement over the struggling Wilson in losses to the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.

Saleh and injured first-string quarterback Aaron Rodgers both pushed back on the reporting Tuesday, with Saleh denying it to local reporters and Rodgers criticizing the unnamed sources cited in the report in an interview with The Pat McAfee Show.

Wilson has struggled since being pressed back into the starting role when Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon four snaps into his Week 1 Jets debut. The third-year quarterback out of BYU has a 59.2% completion rate, 1,944 passing yards, six touchdown passes and seven interceptions. The Jets currently sit at 4-8 and are falling further out of the playoff picture, complicating Rodgers' plans to make an unprecedentedly quick return from his injury.

