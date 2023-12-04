National Football League Report: Jets consider making Zach Wilson starter again but QB 'hesitant' Published Dec. 4, 2023 3:23 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As the Jets offense continues to sputter, New York is considering returning Zach Wilson to the starting quarterback job — but Wilson is hesitant to step back into the role, per The Athletic.

Wilson, Tim Boyle and now even Trevor Siemian have taken turns under center since Aaron Rodgers went down four plays into his debut with the Jets, but the team's offense continues to struggle.

Siemian replaced a benched Boyle in the fourth quarter of the Jets' latest loss, a 13-8 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to fall to 4-8.

"As an offense, we work our tail off during practice," running back Dalvin Cook said after the game. "You get looks, we do things in practice and you expect for it to translate to the game, and we're just not having that translation right now.

"So, it's frustrating."

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh said he was "not there yet" when asked who the team's starting quarterback would be this week.

Wilson started the first nine games after the opener, but he struggled mightily and was demoted to the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

"He's always in consideration," Saleh said Sunday when asked about Wilson. "To what level, I'm not there yet."

The Jets turned to Boyle to start the past two games, but he was in some ways worse than Wilson — and was benched Sunday after throwing an interception at the end of the third quarter.

"Just trying to spark the offense," Saleh said.

It didn't work. Boyle was 14-of-25 for 148 yards and the pick, and Siemian went 5-of-13 for 66 yards and lost one of his three fumbles.

"You can't put the ball on the ground," Siemian acknowledged. "I think the last one was fourth down and I'm trying to do something ridiculous and get the ball up the field, but I had the ball on the ground too many times."

It marked the eighth straight game in which the Jets have scored fewer than two touchdowns on offense, the longest such stretch since one by the Rams in 2011. The Jets have just two touchdowns total on offense in their past five games.

New York's offense was supposed to look a whole lot different, of course, with Rodgers running things along with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Without the four-time MVP, Hackett and the offense have struggled. Many frustrated fans and critical media have pointed the finger at Hackett. Yet Saleh insists on sticking with Hackett as the primary playcaller.

"It's a fair question," Saleh said. "I guess you guys will have a better idea when you see the all-22 [game video] from this one."

In other words, it's not all on Hackett. Or the quarterback. Or the constantly changing cast on the offensive line.

"We've got to find a way to get the guys that we do have better, for sure," Saleh said.

There's plenty of blame, and it has not only seriously jeopardized the Jets' postseason hopes but also the potential of seeing Rodgers return this season from a torn Achilles tendon.

The 40-year-old quarterback reiterated last week that he intends to come back, but with the Jets slipping further out of playoff contention amid their five-game losing streak, Rodgers is reportedly unlikely to return until 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

