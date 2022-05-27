Denver Broncos Russell Wilson keeping emotions out of season opener against Seahawks 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

If you're searching for one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2022-23 season, look no further than when the Seattle Seahawks host the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos in Week 1.

It'll be the first time in Wilson's 10-year NFL career that he will suit up for another team other than Seattle, which traded the longtime franchise quarterback to Denver in a blockbuster deal this offseason.

During a press conference after the first day of OTAs with his new team, Wilson shared what his mindset and approach will be when he takes the field against his former team come September.

"I think it’s going to be an exciting time. Obviously, Seattle’s meant the world to me over the past 10 years. It’s a special place, special place to play, Lumen Field. I have a high regard for all those guys over there and what they do," Wilson said. "I think for me, it’s non-emotional, though — it’s got to be non-emotional."

"You’ve got to be able to go into it with an understanding that it’s just ball, and also understand that there’s been amazing times. There’s been a lot of touchdowns there, won a lot of games there. So I had a great experience. It’ll always be a special place in my heart forever. So for me, it’s about going up there and trying to play the best football for our football team here and try to go win," Wilson added.

"I think that for me, obviously, I think the biggest thing is trying to do what you always do, and I’ve done it for a long time — I’ve played a lot of football. So for me, just focus on the fundamentals, focus on the midst of the game, focus on the joy, focus on that person that’s in the stands, that young boy or young girl that’s in the 300 seats up top in the top-left corner. And just throw the ball, make plays, score touchdowns."

In Wilson's 10 seasons with Seattle, he led the Seahawks to nine winning seasons and eight playoff berths. Seattle earned back-to-back Super Bowl trips in 2013 and 2014 and a Super Bowl XLVIII victory over none other than the Broncos.

Wilson posted a 9-7 career postseason record with the Seahawks, winning at least one playoff game in his first five seasons with the franchise. He concluded his time with the Seahawks having accumulated a 104-53-1 regular-season record and 144 consecutive regular-season starts from 2012-to 2020.

Both the Seahawks and the Broncos finished the 2021-22 season last in their divisions. Denver hasn't made a playoff appearance since 2015, when the Broncos won Super Bowl 50. Since then, Denver has had five different starting QBs — Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.

How far Wilson can take the Broncos is yet to be seen, but it does appear that they have found a solution to their signal-caller problem.

And the anticipation is certainly mounting.

