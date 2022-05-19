National Football League
Colin Cowherd's must-watch NFL games for 2022-23 season

29 mins ago

There seems to be a pattern with Colin Cowherd's must-watch NFL games this season: They each feature quarterbacks with weapons.

Let's take a look at the games Cowherd refuses to miss this upcoming season:

Colin Cowherd reveals his top must-watch games for the 2022-23 season.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Week 1)

Colin's thoughts: "So they raise the banner at SoFi. I bet you it's half Bills fans. You get Josh Allen against Matt Stafford, AFC powerhouse favorites and NFC powerhouse favorites. These are the two Super Bowl favorites. I think Week 1, that’s a great game.

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks (Week 1)

Colin’s thoughts: "Russell Wilson comes back to face Pete Carroll. Seattle will probably be pretty feisty early in the season. If these teams played in Week 8, it would be a blow out. But you think maybe in Week 1, Russell comes back, Pete’s drafted pretty well defensively last couple of years, they throw a little of this at him, a little of that. And maybe Denver isn’t quite all locked in defensively."

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Week 3)

Colin’s thoughts: "Brady has won three straight. You know what’s funny is that Aaron (Rodgers) can’t beat old man (Tom) Brady … which I think deep down bothers Aaron Rodgers. This is the first big game of the year for Aaron Rodgers without Davante Adams. I don’t think Green Bay is in the Super Bowl window."

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (Week 6)

Colin’s thoughts: "Rematch of last year’s divisional round overtime thriller, the best football game in maybe a decade. Bills made improvements this offseason, went and got Von Miller. The Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill, so Kansas City won’t be as explosive where I think Buffalo is going to be the better football team. I really do think Buffalo was the best team in the NFL last year they just didn’t win the Super Bowl. I think Buffalo wins it this year."

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals (Week 13)

Colin’s thoughts: "(Joe) Burrow and Cincinnati beat the Chiefs both times last year. … I think Cincinnati has better wide receivers, I think Cincinnati has an equal offensive line because of their upgrades on the interior OL, and I think the Bengals have a more consistent pass rush than Kansas City. I think Kansas City makes the playoffs as a wild card team."

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (Week 14)

Colin’s thoughts: "This may end up being the best game of the year."

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (Week 15)

Colin’s thoughts: "Belichick against Josh McDaniels. Josh McDaniels leaving Mac Jones, I think he knows Mac has a ceiling, and it’s not close to (Justin) Herbert, Burrow, Mahomes, Josh Allen or Russell Wilson. And I think McDaniels knows that Derek Carr is the better quarterback. And now he’s going to have better weapons. This Raider team is stacked offensively, and Derek Carr is better than Mac Jones. Not that it was a total indictment on Mac Jones, but it's a little indictment on Belichick's inability to draft skilled people and Jones’ inability to do anything off script."

