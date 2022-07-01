National Football League
Will Eagles dethrone Cowboys in NFC East?

4 hours ago

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys were the class of the NFC East thanks to a league-leading offense and a defense that topped the NFL in takeaways.

But with Dallas losing key players on both sides of the ball and the Philadelphia Eagles adding a few notable pieces, in addition to the development of quarterback Jalen Hurts, there could be a shift in the division this fall.

Last year, the Eagles surprisingly earned a wild-card berth. Are they now primed to take the NFC East from Dallas? Emmanuel Acho weighed in on the topic on Thursday.

"I think the Philadelphia Eagles can absolutely win the NFC East," Acho said. "But you have to go take it from the Cowboys. The Cowboys, as illegitimate as they are from being Super Bowl contenders, are incredibly legitimate as NFC East contenders. I believe if you want something in that division, you have to go get it in that division."

Acho believes that Philly now has the talent to take control of the NFC East. The team's notable offseason additions include wideout A.J. Brown, cornerback James Bradberry and edge defender Haason Reddick.

"The Eagles, on paper, look the part," Acho said. "I like the Eagles' roster just as much and maybe more than the Cowboys'. The Eagles have two bona fide receivers. The Eagles have a starting running back that still has the juice. The Eagles have a quarterback that's still going to grow exponentially. So the Eagles got the juice, but you gotta go take it from the Cowboys."

There hasn't been a repeat winner in the NFC East since 2003-04 (the Eagles).

Lastly, Acho said that the fate of the Cowboys in the division depends on whether QB Dak Prescott stays healthy, how Hurts develops for the Eagles, and how Carson Wentz performs in his first season with the Washington Commanders. Perhaps even the New York Giants and first-year coach Brian Daboll will have something to say about things.

"I don't think the Cowboys own the division," Acho added. "I think Dak Prescott does, and I think there's a difference. Dak Prescott runs through the NFC East. He owns the NFC East and everybody associated with it."

