Will Cowboys rebound against plucky Vikings in Week 11?
Will Cowboys rebound against plucky Vikings in Week 11?

1 hour ago

All eyes will be on the NFC this weekend when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to take on Kirk Cousins and the one-loss Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET) in Minneapolis.

Third in the NFC East, Dallas (6-3) is aiming to bounce back after a tough overtime loss to Green Bay in Week 10. On the other side, NFC North-leading Minnesota (8-1) is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak.

On Thursday's "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe explained why he's betting on the Vikings to pull out the win.

"I believe the game is going to be close," Sharpe continued. "Cousins has been unbelievable. He has been able to win these close ball games. … He has five game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime. That's very impressive. Dak has [zero] this year. I think it's something to be said for a team that has been in close games and has found ways to win close games. …

"They have a different coaching staff, they run a system [and] they're playing much better coming into this game than they were last year. This is a totally different team."

Cousins has 2,356 passing yards on the season, the seventh-most in the league, and is tied for the ninth-most touchdown passes with 14. Prescott has 856 passing yards and six TDs on the season while playing four games.

Cohost Skip Bayless, who still has hope for his Cowboys, said that Sunday's tilt is the opportune time for Prescott to rise to the occasion and secure a much-needed win for Dallas.

"I just need him to rise and shine, and I do believe he's coming to a career crossroads," Bayless said. "He [has] had two high degree of difficulty games this year against [Tom] Brady on opening night and obviously at [Aaron] Rodgers, and he stunk when it mattered the most. I need to see more. This is an even higher degree of difficulty game against — you could argue — the hottest team in pro football right now."

What also concerns Sharpe in this particular matchup for the Cowboys is that they're ranked No. 29 is rush defense.

"They just gave up over 200 [rushing] yards," Sharpe said. "They've given up 200 yards several times this year. Dalvin Cook is playing unbelievable. We know he's a threat to get to the end zone on any given occasion."

