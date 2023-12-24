National Football League Why Dolphins' win was a breakthrough game for Tua Tagovailoa, Mike McDaniel Updated Dec. 24, 2023 9:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Miami Dolphins defense set up Tua Tagovailoa for an incredible opportunity.

Not in a traditional sense, but in the sense that Tua could rise to a challenge and better his case for the NFL MVP award.

Miami failed to stop quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys on a drive that left less than four minutes on the clock. And while the defense played extremely well on Dallas' final drive, Prescott played better. Whether it was throwing completions while wearing defenders like a cape or threading the ball into the tiniest windows, Prescott put together a go-ahead drive and put Dallas ahead by one point on a beautiful touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks.

But Dak left Tua too much time.

The Dolphins quarterback and coach Mike McDaniel managed the clock on a 12-play, 64-yard and (most important) three-minute and 27-second drive that culminated with a game-winning field goal. Kicker Jason Sanders was 5-of-5 on the day, including three attempts of longer than 50 yards. With their 22-20 win, the Dolphins clinched a playoff berth.

"Obviously, our defense didn't want to allow those guys to score, but that's how football works," Tagovailoa said postgame at Hard Rock Stadium. "We were able to show everyone that we're fast, but our team is also very physical. And we can play with anyone."

It was the type of drive this Dolphins team needed. Not just for Tua's MVP hopes — but for their own confidence. They tried to brush aside their inability to beat a team with a winning record. But they hadn't. They went into the season hoping to win a Super Bowl. But how could they truly have faith in their pursuit when they hadn't beaten a playoff-caliber team?

But now they have. The monkey is off their back. And maybe — just maybe — they are beginning to find the confidence and competence they need to make a legit run. And to be taken seriously.

"It's always about winning the big game. That's where our mind is at right now," Tyreek Hill said postgame. "A lot of people have been saying that we can't beat good teams. Today, I think we showed that."

He added: "I wonder what Skip Bayless is gonna say."

Now, naysayers will probably question this win, too. The Cowboys are skidding, which offers an easy "yeah but." The Dolphins will have more opportunities to quiet their naysayers, with matchups against the Baltimore Ravens, the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and the Buffalo Bills, one of the hotter teams in the NFL.

This should be the first win of many against legit teams.

So that was the story going into the game: The Dolphins couldn't beat a team over .500. It was also how the team's defense has collapsed against elite teams . Prior to Week 16, the Dolphins defense allowed 93.6 more passing yards and 13.8 more points per game — (almost two additional touchdowns !?!?) — against .500-or-better teams, per FOX Sports Research. That's practically a whole different defense.

We saw a sensational play from the defense on the opening drive. Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott ripped down Cowboys running back Tony Pollard at the 1-yard line. And while Pollard's legs — and entire lower body — got into the end zone, Elliott made sure to keep the ball from breaking the plane. Dallas had to try again and, on the ensuing play, Dak Prescott fumbled the handoff. Miami's Brandon Jones jumped on the ball in the backfield. It felt promising — with zero points allowed on that opening drive.

But then Mr. Hyde showed up. On the third play of the Cowboys' second drive, Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb on a pass that traveled just 10 air yards. But because Miami's zone defense looked discombobulated, Lamb was able to find space — with Elliott of all people missing a tackle — and score a 49-yard touchdown.

And then, of course, there was the Cowboys' final drive, a seven-pointer. As well as the Dolphins defense played, they also committed not one but two holding penalties on a fourth down from the 4-yard line. The defense wasn't without its blemishes.

The same was true of the offense's performance.

McDaniel, the NFL's most creative play designer, inexplicably called a fourth-down play where Tagovailoa fired the ball to Cedrick Wilson on an end zone fade. It's the most unimaginative play in football. It made no sense — particularly when the ball fell incomplete. And it was on the money down in a risky situation. It just felt completely out of character.

Now, this isn't to say McDaniel shouldn't have attempted the fourth-and-5. It was risky, but analytically it was the right thing to do. It's just the play-call.

And the reason we know the play-call could've been better was because we later saw McDaniel strut his stuff in the red zone. The Dolphins were back inside the 20-yard line a few drives later. That's when McDaniel got another shot to show off his creativity in his playbook. And he drew up something that got Raheem Mostert wide-open for a touchdown.

He took a wrinkle from the Bills' game plan — floating the running back from the left side of the QB to the right. The Bills did that more than 20 times and ended up running the ball to James Cook off their left side of their offensive line (away from star linebacker Micah Parsons). The Dolphins faked the handoff to Mostert. The Cowboys didn't bite, but they also didn't cover him at all. He was wide open for a touchdown. Brilliant stuff from McDaniel.

No team plays it perfect. But the Dolphins have tended to spiral when things go wrong. They can't get the game back on track. In this case, Miami responded to Dallas' go-ahead score with a game-winning drive that demonstrated mastery and poise.

It was the most impressive win the Dolphins have had this year. It felt like a breakthrough game for Tua, for McDaniel and for the entire Miami organization.

And, maybe, it's a sign of things to come for Miami as they finish the season and head into the postseason.

