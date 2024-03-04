National Football League Who's to blame for the Russell Wilson-Denver Broncos fallout? Updated Mar. 5, 2024 12:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Who's at fault in the Russell Wilson debacle in Denver?" That's the question Emmanuel Acho asked his co-hosts James Jones, LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor on Monday's episode of "Speak."

The Broncos announced on Monday that they're releasing the 35-year-old quarterback following a turbulent two years in Denver, in which he had just 11 wins during his 30 starts. Wilson, who is just two years into his five-year $242 million dollar extension, will reportedly still be owed $39 million dollars by the Broncos this coming season.

"I think everybody gets a little piece of the pie," Jones said of the parties at fault. "It starts off with Russell Wilson. If he would've delivered a couple more wins, we're not even in this situation. He plays well, but your just not Sean Payton's guy."

"It's something that Russell Wilson has shown them that he's not the guy," Jones continued. "Russell could have eliminated all of this if he would have went out there — year one without Sean Payton under [Nathaniel] Hackett or year two under Sean Payton with a couple more wins — all this would have been bushed under the rug."

Russell Wilson to be released after two seasons with Broncos | Speak

McCoy believes the Broncos are to blame.

"I never thought he was just good enough to just win things by himself," McCoy continued. "When you're asking this guy to come save your franchise, there's only about two [or] three dudes that can do that in this league: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson."

"Another thing I blame the Broncos for … You had a quarterback you paid all this money to … did you ask him about the coach you wanted to bring on staff? Everything y'all gave Russ … the coach ya'll brought in to coach him took it all away."

Taylor, meanwhile, thinks that both the Broncos' management and Wilson share blame.

"Ego," Taylor said bluntly. "Everybody's ego."

"Russell Wilson wanted out of Seattle. He made it very clear he did not want to be there," she continued. "There were rumors about him trying to get people fired who were in the building. So, there's step one, ego."

"Now the Broncos try to go and get Russell Wilson, they give up a lot. Egotistically, they think that is worth it. And then do some more bad business in upping the deal when they didn't have to do that either."

