National Football League Broncos plan to release QB Russell Wilson, team announces Updated Mar. 4, 2024 4:50 p.m. ET

The Denver Broncos have informed quarterback Russell Wilson the team will release him when the new league year starts on March 13.

"We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year," general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Peyton said in a statement. "On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career. As we move forward, we are focused on building the strongest team possible for the 2024 season and beyond. We are excited to improve this offseason and will have the flexibility to get better through the draft and free agency."

Wilson posted a heartfelt farewell message to Denver on social media after the news broke Monday.

It marks an expected end after just two seasons to what has been a disastrous tenure in Denver for Wilson, who arrived via a blockbuster trade from the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. At the time, the nine-time Pro Bowler expected to vault a talented Broncos roster to playoff contention. Instead, Wilson had the worst year of his career in 2022 as the Broncos sunk to a 5-12 record and fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season in Denver.

Though Wilson performed better in 2023 under Peyton, he reportedly never won over Peyton behind the scenes and was benched after Week 16 amid reports he refused to adjust an injury guarantee clause in his contract.

The 35-year-old Wilson threw for a career-low 3070 yards on a 66.4 percent completion rate last season for 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He is expected to join a robust veteran quarterback market this offseason that will also likely include fellow free agent Kirk Cousins as well as possibly Justin Fields depending on whether the Chicago Bears decide to replace Fields with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

