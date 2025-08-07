National Football League Who Are The 10 Best WR Duos Entering The 2025 NFL Season? Published Aug. 7, 2025 8:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Wide receiver has become one of the most important positions in the NFL as Ja'Marr Chase, the highest-paid player at that position, is making over $40 million annually. Having elite players on the outside like that can separate a team from their opponents.

But, when you have two elite wide receivers, complementing one another, opening space for each other to dominate, it leaves a defense with few answers. Who are the best WR duos entering the 2025 season?

10. Vikings: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with Jordan Addison #3 after Addison scored a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings' offense largely outproduced its expectations last season on the back of quarterback Sam Darnold leveling up, and finding consistency because of two elite receiving targets in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Now, those receivers will have to uplift another uncertain quarterback situation with J.J. McCarthy getting his first chance as the starter. Jefferson has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in each of his five NFL seasons, including leading the league in catches (128) and yards (1,809) in 2023. Addison led all rookies with 10 touchdowns during that 2023 season, as well. In 2025, however, Jefferson will have to carry the load to start the year, with Addison set to miss the first three weeks after being suspended.

9. Commanders: Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel

Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders runs a route during an NFL Football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 18, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Commanders receiving duo have yet to play a snap together, but Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel have proven their worth in the NFL. McLaurin has had over 1,000 receiving yards in five of his six seasons, and shown a consistent ability to overcome poor quarterback play. In his prime, Samuel was one of the most versatile receivers in the league, once acheiving 1,405 receiving yards, and eight rushing touchdowns in the same season. Their playstyles should be complementary, with McLaurin on the outside and Samuel on the inside, but McLaurin and the Commanders must first agree on contract details for the two to excel together on the field.

8. Dolphins: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle #17 and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 12, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have showcased their dual dynamism as they eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark together in both 2022 and 2023. They each took a step back last season with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dealing with injuries and preferring to throw shorter passes when healthy. But, that's not a reflection of Hill and Waddle's talent, and they should have every opportunity to return to their previous form if Tagovailoa can stay upright.

7. Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 and Jameson Williams #9 of the Detroit Lions look on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Last season was the first when we saw the potential of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams playing alongside one another. Williams stretches the field with his speed, while St. Brown takes advantage of that space with precise route running. St. Brown has had over 1,150 receiving yards in each of his last three seasons, and caught a career-high 12 touchdowns last year. Last year, Williams finally showed why the Lions took him 12th overall in the 2022 draft as he averaged 17.3 yards per catch and had 1,001 receiving yards. In 2025, there's a chance St. Brown and Williams reach another level together as they're both ascending talents on a team that intends to throw downfield.

6. Buccaneers: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Mike Evans #13 after he scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have dominated alongside one another for years. Evans stars in the downfield-threat, contested-catch role, while Godwin soaks up targets in the middle of the field. Evans has one of the most impressive streaks in NFL history as the only receiver other than Hall of Famer Jerry Rice with 11 straight seasons eclipsing 1,000 yards. He's also had double-digit touchdowns in four of the last five years. Godwin is also a pretty certain bet to cross 1,000 yards each season. However, he's dealt with two major season-ending injuries. There's a world where Evans and Godwin continue to chug along as one of the league's best duos, but there's also a chance the Buccaneers move onto to highlighting rookie Emeka Egbuka and second-year receiver Jalen McMillan.

5. Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp

Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks runs after the catch before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

If Evans and Godwin are the perfect puzzle pieces, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are the most jagged. While both immensely talented, their fit on the Seahawks together is unclear. Smith-Njigba had a breakout season last year, catching 100 passes for 1,130 yards and six touchdowns, while leading the NFL in snaps (701) out of the slot receiver position. That is also where Kupp has solidified his legacy. In 2021 when he achieved the receiving triple crown he was third in the NFL in slot snaps (518). These two have the football IQ to learn how to co-exist, but it could be a process that ebbs and flows throughout the season.

4. Rams: Puka Nacua, Davante Adams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12)during the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp on July 28, 2025, at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Puka Nacua and Davante Adams have playstyles that should coalesce nicely. While the Rams tend to move their wide receivers around the formation as much as anyone, it's likely Adams will lineup on the outside while Nacua plays in the slot. Moreso, Nacua excels between the 20s, while Adams has continued to dominate in the red zone as he ages. They could be the perfect duo, but it all hinges on quarterback Matthew Stafford remaining healthy.

3. Cowboys: CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens

George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates with CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys during training camp practice at Staybridge Suites Oxnard on July 30, 2025 in Oxnard, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

George Pickens is the most talented wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will have played with yet. While they haven't taken a regular-season snap together, Lamb has been raving about their fit throughout training camp. Pickens is one of the best downfield, contested-catch receivers in the NFL, having led the league in yards per reception (18.1) in 2023. But he's not well-rounded enough to be a locked-in No. 1 receiver. In Dallas, he doesn't have to be. Lamb is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He led the NFL in catches (135) in 2023. He can lineup anywhere, and dominate on deep balls, intermediate targets, and even screen passes. With Pickens stretching the field, Lamb will have much more space to operate, while Pickens won't see many double teams as defenses will key in on Lamb.

2. Eagles: AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts with A.J. Brown #11 after scoring a touchdown during Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40-22. (Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

The A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith duo was good enough to help lift the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl LIX victory. While the Eagles tend to be a run-heavy offense, that hasn't stopped Brown and Smith from posting successful seasons. Brown has gained over 1,000 yards in five of his six NFL seasons, including twice with the Tennessee Titans. Smith, a former Heisman Trophy winner, has had two 1,000 yard seasons and caught 95 passes in 2022.

1. Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates his touchdown with Tee Higgins #5 during a 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are both alpha wide receivers who happen to be on the same team. When Higgins is healthy, it's almost like Joe Burrow doesn't know who to look to first, and that is a good problem because both tend to dominate their coverage. Chase became the 13 different NFL receiver to achieve a triple crown season last year, leading the NFL with 128 catches, 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns.

