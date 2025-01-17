National Football League Who are the 10 best players in the Commanders-Lions divisional round matchup? Published Jan. 17, 2025 9:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 1 seed Detroit Lions (15-2) host the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders (12-5) in the NFC divisional round on Saturday (8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) in what will be the fourth time that these two teams face off in the playoffs.

Washington is 31-16 all time against Detroit and has won each of their three postseason meetings.

Here are the 10 best players in the upcoming Commanders-Lions matchup.

10. LB Bobby Wagner

Wagner was just what the doctor ordered for a young Washington team. In his first season with the Commanders, Wagner totaled 132 combined tackles, two fumble recoveries, two sacks and one forced fumble in the regular season; he registered one fumble recovery and eight combined tackles in Washington's wild-card round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A six-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowler, Wagner has logged 100-plus tackles in each of his 13 seasons in the NFL and missed just 10 regular-season games. Dating back to 1994, Wagner is fourth in NFL history with 1,838 combined tackles and 10th with 1,071 solo tackles.

9. LB Frankie Luvu

Another offseason free agent signing, Luvu has been an integral part of Washington's defense this season. In the regular season, Luvu recorded 99 combined tackles, eight sacks, seven passes defended, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. According to PFF, Luvu ranked 21st among linebackers with a 73.4 pass-rush grade. Luvu has averaged 6.8 sacks, 112 combined tackles and five passes defended per season over the past three years (2022-24).

8. S Kerby Joseph

Joseph has been a ball hawk in Detroit's secondary across his three-year career. After posting a pair of four-pick seasons in 2022 and 2023, Joseph came down with an NFL-high nine interceptions this season — running back one of them for a touchdown — and 12 passes defended. Joseph, who earned his first All-Pro honor this year, was also third on the Lions with 83 combined tackles on a defense that managed to finish seventh in opponent points per game (20.1) despite a litany of injuries throughout the season on that side of the ball (Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Malcolm Rodriguez, to name a few).

7. WR Terry McLaurin

McLaurin, a two-time Pro Bowler, has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL in recent memory. Reeling in a career-high 13 receiving touchdowns this season, McLaurin logged 1,000-plus receiving yards for the fifth consecutive season and is averaging 77 receptions for 1,063 yards and six touchdowns per season across his six-year career. McLaurin contributed seven receptions for 89 yards and a 5-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown in the wild-card round. He's sixth in Washington history with 6,379 career receiving yards and eighth with 38 receiving touchdowns.

6. QB Jayden Daniels

Daniels, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, is having a spectacular rookie season as both a passer and rusher. In the regular season, Daniels totaled 3,568 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 100.1 passer rating, while completing 69% of his passes. He also rushed for 891 yards — breaking Robert Griffin III's NFL rookie QB record — and six touchdowns on 6 yards per carry. In Washington's wild-card round victory, Daniels was sharp, with 268 passing yards, 36 rushing yards, two passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 110.2 passer rating. Daniels led the Commanders on a game-winning drive as time expired, giving Washington its first playoff win in 19 years.

5. QB Jared Goff

Goff just put together arguably the best season of his NFL career, posting 4,629 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 111.8 passer rating, while completing 72.4% of his passes. The aforementioned touchdown total, passer rating and completion percentage are career highs for Goff, who also set the franchise record for passer rating in a single season. Last season, the four-time Pro Bowler helped lead the Lions to the NFC Championship Game and their first playoff win in 32 years. In four seasons in Detroit, Goff is already second in Lions history with 16,887 passing yards and third with 115 passing touchdowns.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2021, St. Brown blossomed into one of the premier receivers in the sport. In each of the past three seasons, St. Brown has registered 100-plus receptions and 1,100-plus receiving yards and put up 10-plus receiving touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. A two-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler, St. Brown is the No. 1 receiver on the No. 1 offense in football (the Lions averaged a league-best 33.2 points per game this season). St. Brown is already sixth in Lions history with 4,851 career receiving yards and seventh with 33 receiving touchdowns.

3. C Frank Ragnow

Ragnow has been present for the ugly and the beautiful in Detroit. A first-round draft pick of the Lions in 2018, Ragnow has played multiple positions on the interior of their offensive line, but primarily center. A four-time Pro Bowler, Ragnow ranks third among centers with a 90.8 run-blocking grade this season and is also third with an 85.3 overall grade, according to PFF.

2. OT Penei Sewell

Detroit took Sewell with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 draft, and he has been everything they could've asked for. Primarily serving as the Lions' right tackle, Sewell has claimed two All-Pro and three Pro Bowl honors. This season, Sewell is second among offensive tackles with a 90.5 run-blocking grade, fifth with an 87.5 overall grade and 39th with a 74.1 pass-blocking grade, according to PFF. Sewell has missed just one regular-season game across his four-year career.

1. RB Jahmyr Gibbs

In just two seasons, Gibbs has become one of the most dynamic running backs in the NFL. This season, Gibbs rushed for 1,412 yards and an NFL-leading 16 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry. He also hauled in 52 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns, with each total good for fourth-best on the team. A Pro Bowler in each of his two seasons, Gibbs was fourth among running backs with a 90.7 rushing grade and ninth with a 74.4 receiving grade this season, according to PFF.

Honorable mentions:

