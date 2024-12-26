National Football League Which NFL players stand to earn over $100K (or over $1M) these final weeks? Published Dec. 26, 2024 7:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It might be the gift-giving season, but several NFL players have some work to do if they want to earn a little extra cash before the 2024-25 campaign ends.

A handful of players have performance bonuses within sight in these final two weeks of the regular season. Some of those incentives are also tied to playoff success, potentially making a postseason run an even richer experience.

Last season, Chris Jones memorably earned $1.25 million on a sack that he got in the Kansas City Chiefs' regular-season finale win, a game in which Patrick Mahomes and other notable Chiefs starters didn't play because there weren't any playoff implications.

Jones doesn't have any performance incentives on the line ahead of the Chiefs' regular-season finale this year, but some other notable players could find themselves playing in a game without playoff implications and celebrating a rich payday off one play. Let's take a look at which players stand to financially gain the most before the season ends.

Smith stands to gain the most out of anyone financially in the final weeks of the regular season. He's within striking distance of throwing for a career-high in passing yards. If Smith throws for 386 more yards in these final two weeks, he'll earn a $2 million bonus for eclipsing his career-best 4,282 passing yards.

However, Smith has to be a bit careful. He'll gain another $2 million if his completion percentage is at least 69.75%. He's at 70.1% entering Week 17. In turn, Smith's performance in the final two weeks could help Seattle win games, which could lead to the veteran quarterback earning even more money. If the eight-win Seahawks either get 10 victories or secure a playoff spot, Smith will earn $2 million more in incentives.

After signing a three-year, $100 million deal with $50 million guaranteed to remain with the Bucs over the offseason, Mayfield can earn even more money in the next couple of weeks and beyond. He can earn $500,000 if he finishes in the top 10 in the league or the top five in the NFC in passing yards, completion percentage, yards per attempt, touchdown passes and passer rating, each. He sits in the top 10 in the NFL and in the top five in the NFC in each of these categories, meaning he's on track to earn an extra $2.5 million.

Additionally, Mayfield can earn even more if he helps the Bucs reach the postseason and go on a run. He'll earn $500,000 for each playoff win before the Super Bowl. If Tampa Bay wins it all, Mayfield would earn $2.5 million in bonuses.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans

As Mayfield looks to remain at the top of the leaderboard in a handful of stats, Evans could be a beneficiary of that. If so, Evans would be set to earn some extra cash. Evans will receive $666,000 if he finishes in the top 10 in receiving touchdowns. He's tied for sixth after Wednesday's games with nine. He could also earn at least $666,000 if he finished in the top 10 in receiving yards or receptions. However, Evans' hamstring injury that caused him to miss time earlier in the season makes that an unlikely proposition. He's 32nd and 45th in those stats, respectively.

Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins could be this year's Chris Jones candidate to play deep into a meaningless game in order to earn more money. He could feasibly earn $1 million in bonuses if he has a big enough day in the final game of the Chiefs' season.

At 56 receptions, he's nine catches short of a $250,000 receptions bonus. At 610 receiving yards, he's 140 receiving yards short of another $250,000 bonus. If one of those receptions is a touchdown, Hopkins will earn $500,000 for reaching six receiving touchdowns on the season. So, if you see Hopkins playing deep into the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' Week 18 matchup, there's your reason.

The veteran receiver has already been able to cash in on some incentives this year, earning $1 million in bonuses for recording 928 receiving yards. If he can reach 1,065 yards before the season ends, he'll earn another $500,000.

Sweat, Smith and Miller could be playing deep into potentially meaningless Week 18 games to earn some incentives. At eight sacks, Sweat is two more sacks away from earning a $250,000 bonus. That bonus would turn to $1.5 million if Sweat reaches 11 sacks and would go up to $2 million if he records 12 sacks this season.

Smith, meanwhile, would earn $250,000 if he increases his sack total from eight to 10 before the season ends.

Miller's contract restructure over the offseason tied much of his salary to his performance in 2024. He's already earned $2.5 million in bonuses for recording four sacks. Two more and he'll earn another $1.5 million in bonuses.

Dobbins has already earned $300,000 in bonus money from his strong play in a resurgent 2024. If he's able to return from injury and play in the Chargers' final two games, he could reasonably earn an extra $150,000. At 766 rushing yards, Dobbins is 134 away from another $150,000 bonus. If he has two huge games over the final two weeks, Dobbins could earn another $150,000 on top of that if he's able to reach 1,050 rushing yards for the season.

If Pollard is able to finish the season strong for the Titans, he could be looking at earning $450,000 more in incentives. At 982 rushing yards, he's 118 rushing yards short of a $250,000 bonus. At five rushing touchdowns, he's two rushing scores short of $200,000 in bonuses. He could earn $100,000 more if he's named to the original AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Awards and postseason bonuses

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley has already earned $500,000 in incentives this season. As he leads the league in rushing, Barkley is in line to earn another $750,000 as he'd earn $500,000 for an All-Pro selection and $250,000 for a Pro Bowl nod. Barkley can earn $250,000 more if the Eagles win the NFC title and $250,000 extra if they win the Super Bowl.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes seems unlikely to win MVP, but if he gets a surprise vote and leads the Chiefs to another AFC title, his salary would jump by $1.25 million for next season. His salary could also jump by $1.25 million for next season if Mahomes plays at least 50% of the snaps in a potential Super Bowl win for the Chiefs later this season.

Bills QB Josh Allen

Allen has a lot on the line this postseason. To add to the stakes, he also has $3.5 million on the line, too. If he plays at least 60% of the snaps in a potential Bills AFC title win, he'd earn $1 million in incentives. If he plays at least 50% of the snaps in a possible Bills Super Bowl win, he'd earn $2 million more in incentives. Of course, Allen is also the betting favorite to win MVP. If he's able to win that, he'd get an extra $1.5 million in incentives. So, Allen has $5 million more he could potentially earn between now and the middle of February.

Lions QB Jared Goff

If the Lions are able to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl this season, the 2028 version of Goff can thank the 2024 version of himself. His salary for that season will increase by $1 million if he plays at least 50% of the Lions' snaps in a Super Bowl win this season.

