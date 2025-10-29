When is the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline? Date, Time

The clock is ticking for NFL front offices across the league. As the 2025 trade deadline approaches, contenders are searching for that final piece to push them over the top, while others are already eyeing the future. Whether it’s a blockbuster move that reshapes a playoff race or a quiet depth addition that pays off in January, the deadline always delivers drama.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 NFL trade deadline, including the official date and time, and a look at the biggest deals shaking up the league this season.

When is the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2025 NFL Trade Deadline is on Tuesday, November 4th. This is one day after the end of Week 9 of the NFL season.

What time is the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2025 NFL Trade Deadline will officially be over at 4 p.m. ET on November 5th.

2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker

Have there been any big trades this year?

The NFL Trade Deadline is traditionally quieter than in other sports. With still plenty of time to go before the official deadline, there have been a few trades this year.

Who might be on the move?

While big names like Alvin Kamara and Maxx Crosby have been mentioned, Jay Glazer mentions his three players to watch below. For more, check out the full article.