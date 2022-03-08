National Football League What's next for Broncos, Seahawks after Russell Wilson trade? just in share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos finally got their franchise quarterback, while Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider hit the reset button after finishing with a losing record last season for the first time since 2011.

That’s the fallout from a monster trade executed between the two teams. According to FOX Sports Insider Jay Glazer, the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson and a fourth-round selection to the Broncos for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round selection and three players, including quarterback Drew Lock.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the other two players going to Seattle are tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

The trade cannot become official until the new league year begins March 16. The 33-year-old Wilson had two years and $51 million left on a deal that included a no-trade clause, so the deal required his approval.

"Of course, I’m surprised in that trading true franchise quarterbacks happens so rarely," said Rob Rang, FOX Sports' NFL Draft analyst, who follows the Seahawks closely. "But there was plenty of frustration with the lack of roster flexibility allowed due to Wilson’s contract.

"The [trade] compensation was fair, and it made sense to move him to the AFC."

With Wilson in the fold, a new head coach in offensive guru Nathaniel Hackett and a solid defense, the Broncos can legitimately compete for an AFC West crown and should be considered Super Bowl contenders in the AFC, along with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Since Peyton Manning led the Broncos to a Super Bowl victory and retired in 2016, Denver has cycled through 11 different quarterbacks. The Broncos drafted six QBs over that time frame: Brock Osweiler, Zac Dysert, Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch, Chad Kelly and Lock. All six failed to lead Denver back to the postseason after Manning’s departure.

Denver hopes Wilson can help the Broncos compete with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who have won six straight AFC West titles. Wilson’s Broncos also will face stiff competition from talented quarterbacks in Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers and Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Wilson will get a chance to play against his former team during the 2022 regular season, with the Broncos traveling to Lumen Field to face the Seahawks.

Seattle missed the playoffs last season for just the third time during Carroll’s tenure, paving the way for Wilson’s departure. The QB nearly left last season after his representation went public with four acceptable trade destinations — the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Raiders and Chicago Bears.

The Broncos were not on the original list last season, but Wilson had recently said he preferred to stay on the West Coast, and Denver is a short plane ride away from his family’s offseason home north of San Diego.

Back in Seattle, Carroll is 70 years old but recently signed a new deal to coach through the 2025 season. Trading Wilson jump-starts Carroll’s roster revamp in an effort to get back to the championship blueprint he created when he took over in 2010.

The Seahawks achieved success never seen before in franchise history with Wilson, including back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and a lopsided victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. They won four NFC West titles with him under center.

In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson led Seattle to nine winning seasons, eight playoff berths and nine postseason wins. However, the Seahawks have won only one playoff game over the past five seasons.

Wilson’s play has also declined of late. Last season, he played with a broken finger on his right hand that certainly affected his ability to throw the football. The Seahawks started the season 3-8 before rebounding to finish 7-10.

Lock, selected by Denver in the second round of the 2019 draft, is 8-13 as a starter in three NFL seasons. At 25 years old, he gives the Seahawks a developmental prospect who can serve as a bridge quarterback until the Seahawks figure out a long-term answer for the position. Lock has one year left on his rookie deal.

The Seahawks can bolster the quarterback room by signing a free agent such as Mitchell Trubisky or Marcus Mariota. They can also target Jimmy Garoppolo or Carson Wentz through another trade.

However, just as they found Wilson as a third-round pick in the 2012 draft, the Seahawks will likely look to select a young signal-caller now that they have the No. 9 overall pick from the Broncos. Quarterbacks who fit what Carroll would like to do on offense include Liberty’s Malik Willis and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder.

And remember, it’s easier for Carroll and Schneider to rebuild a roster into a contender without paying a franchise quarterback $50 million a year.

The bottom line is, Denver believes it can compete for a Super Bowl with Wilson, while the Seahawks conceded they are a few years away from challenging the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the rest of the ultra-competitive NFC West.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @eric_d_williams.

