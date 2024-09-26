What game is Tom Brady calling this week? Week 4 broadcasting schedule
Tom Brady will be on the call for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady, of course, played the final three seasons of his NFL career with the Buccaneers (2020-22), most notably helping them beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
Here's pertinent information regarding the Week 4 matchup:
What time is the game?
1 p.m. ET
What channel is the game on?
Where is the game being played?
Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
Who's calling the game with Brady?
Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.
How have both teams fared this season?
Both Philadelphia and Tampa Bay are 2-1 this season. Last week, the Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints on the road, 15-12, while the Buccaneers lost at home to the Denver Broncos, 26-7.
What happened the last time they faced off?
The Eagles and Buccaneers played each other twice last season, with Philadelphia winning in the regular season, 25-11, but Tampa Bay then winning in the NFC wild-card round, 32-9.
More Brady content:
- Behind the scenes of "America's Game of the Week"
- Mike Evans' long-standing relationship with Brady, his former teammate
- Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry was Brady's "LFG Player of the Game" last week after helping them beat the Dallas Cowboys on the road, 28-25.
- Henry, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels were Brady's "3 Stars of Week 3."
- The Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans topped Brady's Week 3 power rankings.
