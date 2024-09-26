National Football League
What game is Tom Brady calling this week? Week 4 broadcasting schedule
National Football League

What game is Tom Brady calling this week? Week 4 broadcasting schedule

Updated Sep. 26, 2024 12:34 p.m. ET

Tom Brady will be on the call for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 4 matchup at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady, of course, played the final three seasons of his NFL career with the Buccaneers (2020-22), most notably helping them beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Here's pertinent information regarding the Week 4 matchup:

What time is the game?

ADVERTISEMENT

1 p.m. ET

What channel is the game on?

FOX and the FOX Sports app

Where is the game being played?

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Who's calling the game with Brady?

Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.

How have both teams fared this season?

Both Philadelphia and Tampa Bay are 2-1 this season. Last week, the Eagles beat the New Orleans Saints on the road, 15-12, while the Buccaneers lost at home to the Denver Broncos, 26-7.

What happened the last time they faced off?

The Eagles and Buccaneers played each other twice last season, with Philadelphia winning in the regular season, 25-11, but Tampa Bay then winning in the NFC wild-card round, 32-9.

Tom Brady’s Week 3 Power Rankings: Chiefs, Bills, Vikings, Seahawks & Texans

Tom Brady’s Week 3 Power Rankings: Chiefs, Bills, Vikings, Seahawks & Texans

More Brady content:

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Philadelphia Eagles
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs hold steady, Bills surge; Cowboys tumble

2025 Super Bowl odds: Chiefs hold steady, Bills surge; Cowboys tumble

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes