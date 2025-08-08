National Football League
What game is Tom Brady calling? 2025 broadcasting schedule
Updated Sep. 5, 2025 1:43 p.m. ET
Tom Brady is back for Year 2 in the broadcast booth. He will start the 2025 season off on the call for the Week 1 Giants-Commanders matchup. Keep reading for more information on Tom Brady's 2025 NFL broadcasting schedule, including matchups, dates, and times:
What time is the game?
Kick off for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.
What channel is the game on?
The Giants vs. Commanders will air on FOX. It will also be available to be streamed FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Where is the game being played?
Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
Who's calling the game with Brady?
Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.
George Karlaftis dives into the urge to sack Tom Brady his rookie year, Jayden Daniels lands on sack list | Speak
Tom Brady 2025 NFL Broadcasting Schedule
- Week 1: New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders - 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 2: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Week 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears (Sunday, Sept. 21, 4:25 p.m. ET)
- Week 5: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Oct. 5, 4:25 p.m. ET)
- Week 7: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Oct. 19, 4:25 p.m. ET)
- Week 10: Detroit Lions at Washington Commanders (Sunday, Nov. 9, 4:25 p.m. ET)
- Week 12: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Nov. 23, 4:25 p.m. ET)
- Week 13: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (Thursday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. ET)
- Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Dec. 7, 4:25 p.m. ET)
- Week 15: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams (Sunday, Dec. 14, 4:25 p.m. ET)
- Week 17: Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Dec. 28, 4:25 p.m. ET)
- Week 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Sunday, Jan. 4, Time TBD)
