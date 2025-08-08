What game is Tom Brady calling? 2025 broadcasting schedule

National Football League
Updated Sep. 5, 2025 1:43 p.m. ET

Tom Brady is back for Year 2 in the broadcast booth. He will start the 2025 season off on the call for the Week 1 Giants-Commanders matchup. Keep reading for more information on Tom Brady's 2025 NFL broadcasting schedule, including matchups, dates, and times:

What time is the game?

Kick off for the game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.

What channel is the game on?

The Giants vs. Commanders will air on FOX. It will also be available to be streamed FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)

Where is the game being played?

Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Who's calling the game with Brady?

Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth with Brady, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi report from the sidelines.

Tom Brady 2025 NFL Broadcasting Schedule

