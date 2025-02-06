National Football League What are the 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time? Published Feb. 6, 2025 1:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest entertainment day of the year, and it's about more than what happens during the game.

The Super Bowl halftime show has turned into the biggest concert worldwide each year, with some acts drawing more attention than the game itself over the years.

This year, Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show and will be joined by SZA in a highly anticipated performance at Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

This will actually mark Lamar's second Super Bowl halftime appearance. He performed at Super Bowl LVI three years ago.

While we're on the topic, here are the 10 best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time.

10. Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers (2014)

The Red Hot Chili Peppers brought California heat and Bruno Mars delivered his on-stage flare on a relatively chilly night at the Meadowlands in Super Bowl XLVIII. Flea and Anthony Kiedis were memorably shirtless during the halftime show.

Mars, though, was the headlining act and made history, becoming the youngest artist to serve as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show at age 28. He performed "Locked Out of Heaven," "Treasure" and "Just the Way You Are," dedicating the last song to the United States Armed Forces.

9. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020)

The rare decision to pair up two big-time performers paid off at Super Bowl LIV.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira sizzled at the Super Bowl in Miami, showing Latin pride to meet the moment, as fellow Latin artists Bad Bunny and J Balvin were brought on as guests.

Both artists sang a handful of songs, with Shakira performing "She Wolf" and Lopez singing "Jenny from the Block." The duo sang "Let's Get Loud" and "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" together to close out the performance.

8. Bruce Springsteen (2009)

"The Boss" took the stage in Tampa Bay for the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII, performing a relatively small set.

Springsteen and The E Street Band only performed four songs, but he mostly played his biggest hits ("Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out," "Born to Run," "Working on a Dream," "Glory Days") to leave fans satisfied.

7. Aerosmith, Britney Spears, NSYNC and Mary J. Blige (2001)

The halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV featured a bit of everything. The show opened up with a skit featuring Ben Stiller, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler appearing alongside Aerosmith and NSYNC, with Stiller hyping the two bands up.

Once on stage, the two bands took turns performing. NSYNC started with "Bye Bye Bye" and Aerosmith followed with "I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing."

Eventually, the two bands performed "Walk This Way" with Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly joining them. Nelly also performed parts of his song "E.I." in a mashup with "Walk This Way."

6. Beyoncé (2013)

The last time the Super Bowl was in New Orleans, Beyoncé electrified the Superdome to the point that some thought she might have been responsible for the power outage that took place during the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVII.

It turned out Beyoncé's halftime show wasn't the reason for the power outage, considering they used a power generator for it, but it was still a powerful show. A recording of a speech by Vince Lombardi actually opened up the show before Beyoncé sang her hit song, "Run the World (Girls)." But the highlight was when she reunited with Destiny's Child, bringing them on to sing "Bootylicious" and "Independent Women Part 1" before closing out the show with "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" and "Halo."

5. Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady Gaga had an American theme to open up her halftime show, singing "God Bless America," "This Land Is Your Land" and the end of the Pledge of Allegiance with drones flying behind her to create the American flag. The pre-recorded skit ended with her jumping into Reliant Stadium to kick off the live portion of her performance in Super Bowl LI.

Once inside the stadium, Gaga performed a mashup of her biggest hits before ending the concert with "Bad Romance," dropping the mic and catching a bedazzled football to end her show.

4. Michael Jackson (1993)

Michael Jackson is to thank for the star power that's displayed annually during the Super Bowl halftime show. After years of lousy halftime show performances, the NFL brought in music's biggest star to play at halftime of Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl.

Using body doubles, it appeared that Jackson was atop of two videoboards in the stadium. But he eventually popped out in the middle of the stage and stood frozen for nearly two minutes as the crowd roared. He later sang "Jam," "Billie Jean" and "Black or White" before closing the show with "We Are The World."

Jackson's performance was considered to be revolutionary, with it being the first time that the Super Bowl's ratings jumped during halftime and into the second half.

3. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent (2022)

Almost 30 years after Jackson's Super Bowl performance, the Super Bowl returned to Los Angeles. With the game being held in Los Angeles for the first time in 29 years, some of the city's best musical talents performed at Super Bowl LVI.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg opened and closed the performance, starting with "The Next Episode" and "California Love" before ending with "Still D.R.E" as the Los Angeles sunset shined through SoFi Stadium. In between, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and 50 Cent each performed at least one of their own songs, covering a few decades of hip hop in one show.

2. Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson (2004)

The halftime performance at Super Bowl XXXVIII wasn't memorable for the actual music. After Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake sang "Rock Your Body" together to close out the performance, Timberlake removed Jackson's top for a brief wardrobe malfunction.

Controversy arose from the incident, leading the NFL to switch to solo acts at the halftime show for several years following the incident.

1. Prince (2007)

How can you beat "Purple Rain" in the rain?

Prince sang and performed through heavy rain at Super Bowl XLI in Miami, putting on one of the most memorable performances in music history to light up Dolphin Stadium in what was otherwise an unremarkable game. Fireworks were launched as he began his show with "We Will Rock You" before singing "Let's Go Crazy."

He included multiple medleys, sampling Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower" and Foo Fighers' "Best of You" before closing the night with "Purple Rain" … in the rain.

Honorable mentions:

Madonna (2012)

Katy Perry (2015)

Coldplay and Beyonce (2016)

U2 (2002)

Diana Ross (1996)

Rihanna (2023)

The Weeknd (2021)

