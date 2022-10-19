National Football League
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Seahawks-Chargers, pick
NFL odds Week 7: How to bet Seahawks-Chargers, pick

A pair of former division rivals meet up as the Seattle Seahawks (3-3) play at the Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) on Sunday.

The Seahawks lead the all-time NFL series 26-25, but the Chargers have won three of the past four. The franchises were members of the AFC West Division with the Chargers from 1977-2001 before Seattle moved to the NFC West Division.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Seattle's defense shows up in the Seahawks' 19-9 win against the Cardinals

The Seahawks had five sacks, one interception and forced a turnover against the Cardinals.

Seahawks at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Chargers -6.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Seahawks +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre

What are we to make of the Seahawks after a bizarre Week 6? The defense was one of the worst in the NFL, but they kept Arizona’s offense out of the end zone. 

Seattle’s offense, which topped 23 points in three straight games and was one of the best statistically in the league, was held to one TD against Arizona. 

Despite all the hype about Seattle’s rookie class, the two tackles have graded out as below average per Pro Football Focus, and the entire line doesn’t have one player in the top 33 at their position. Khalil Mack should have a field day. 

The Chargers are expected to get back WR Keenan Allen and perhaps even center Corey Linsley. They will move the football with ease against the Seahawks defense. 

PICK: Chargers team total Over 29 total points (-118 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $18.47 total)

