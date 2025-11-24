Monday Morning NFL Top 10 Rankings: There's a New No. 1 as Eagles Tumble

In a week of stunning comebacks and overtime thrillers, there's one team that just keeps rolling. The Patriots, the biggest surprise of this NFL season, won their ninth straight game to take control of the AFC. But with the former No. 1 Eagles losing to the Cowboys, is that enough to get to the top of my list? The Rams and Packers issued beatdowns to their Week 12 opponents, and the upstart Bears are 8-1 since losing their first two games.

Heading into the Panthers-49ers matchup on Monday night, let's see where everyone stands.

Josh Allen will need to play at superhero level to spark the Bills on a title run. The reigning MVP lacks premier talent around him outside of running back James Cook, and the defense looks suspect against top competition. Although those flaws make it hard to view the Bills as legitimate contenders, Allen’s game-changing skills give Buffalo a puncher’s chance against any opponent.

It has been a little clunky for the Lions recently, but their superior offensive talent can bail them out when things go awry. Although Dan Campbell needs to clean up the unit’s overall execution, the Lions possess the one-punch knockout power every opponent fears in the postseason.

Despite failing to play their best ball to this point, the Packers are perfectly positioned to shoot up the charts as a potential No. 1 seed. The defense can snuff out any opponent with Micah Parsons & Co. creating chaos at the point of attack, while utilizing "vision-and-break" schemes in the back end to take the ball away. If the offense rounds into form as a balanced attack, the Packers can knock off any opponent at home or on the road as a heavyweight contender.

Daniel Jones continues to show the football world that he is a game manager, not a game changer as a QB1. Despite Shane Steichen’s unwavering faith in his new quarterback, the veteran can’t carry the Colts to big-game wins without Jonathan Taylor playing a significant role. Until the Colts feature their RB1 as the offensive centerpiece, the tough losses to elite opponents will continue as Jones wilts under the big-game pressure.

It is time to give the Bears some respect as a playoff contender. Ben Johnson has whipped the "Monsters of the Midway" into shape as a physical team that also displays pizzazz. With each win adding more confidence and swagger to a group loaded with big-play specialists, the Bears are quietly emerging as a legitimate threat in the NFC.

The defending champions’ epic meltdown in Dallas exposed the team’s warts to the football world. The offense’s inconsistency, particularly the running game and receiver A.J. Brown’s lack of involvement, forces the defense to play nearly flawlessly to preserve leads. In a league where most games are decided by eight points or fewer, the Eagles’ offensive ineptitude could be their fatal flaw as a Super Bowl contender.

Sam Darnold’s impressive bounce-back performance should give the Seahawks confidence heading into a stretch run that features a series of heavyweight fights against division rivals. With the veteran quarterback torching opponents with pinpoint throws to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks’ high-flying offense creates headaches for defensive coordinators around the league.

Led by a suffocating defense that can frustrate quarterbacks and playcallers, the Broncos can make a Super Bowl run by simply running, punting and playing sound defense. The old-school formula doesn’t excite casual fans, but traditionalists should appreciate this throwback squad that forces opponents to play on its terms.

Mike Vrabel & Co. should not apologize for winning ugly against inferior competition. The Patriots do what needs to be done each week to add another "W" to their streak. As the league’s only 10-win team, it’s time to tout the Patriots as legitimate title contenders despite questions about their schedule and competition level.

Sean McVay has created a juggernaut that can win gritty or pretty due to its creative schemes, versatile personnel and MVP-caliber quarterback. With the Rams rounding into championship form by issuing impressive beatdowns to emerging contenders, Los Angeles is clearly the league’s No. 1 team.

