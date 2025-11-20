NFL Week 12 Preview: Stats and Storylines for Five FOX Games

NFL Week 12 is here, with a lineup of five games on FOX.

The big headliner sees the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys, with Tom Brady and crew on hand for "America's Game of the Week." The early slate is highlighted by an NFC North battle between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Here are the stats and storylines for each FOX game this Sunday:

This could be ugly.

New York has lost five in a row, giving up 31 points per game along the way. Opponents are averaging an NFL-high 5.53 yards per carry, and the Giants now face a Lions offense that ranks in the top five in points and yards per game. New York also has the worst red-zone defense in the NFL, giving up touchdowns 74% of the time, and the Lions are scoring on 67% of their trips inside the 20.

Detroit has a crucial stretch of three games in 12 days at home — this game followed by the Packers on Thanksgiving and the Cowboys on a Thursday night. After that, three of the Lions' final four games are on the road. They must get at least two of the next three to improve on a middling 6-4 record.

Can Giants edge rusher Brian Burns keep up with Myles Garrett for the NFL sack lead? Burns already has a career-best 13 sacks, two behind Garrett, and he has five career sacks in three games against Detroit.

Green Bay's next three games — and five of their remaining seven — are divisional games.

While their defense remains stout, the Packers' offense has struggled, scoring 16 points per game over their last three. Quarterback Jordan Love had eight touchdown passes in the first four games but has seven over the last six.

The Vikings have lost four of their last five, and they've scored more than 21 points just once in their last seven games. Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is one of two starting quarterbacks with more interceptions than touchdown passes (with the Raiders' Geno Smith) and his 6.0 yards per attempt is fourth-worst in the league, ahead of Kyler Murray and rookies Cam Ward and Dillon Gabriel.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson at Lambeau? In four career games there, he's totaled a very ordinary 16 catches for 184 yards and one touchdown.

Seattle's coming off a tough loss to the Rams, but what better hangover remedy than the Titans?

Tennessee is last in the NFL in scoring (14.3 points per game), total offense (242) and rushing offense (80 yards per game), as well as third downs, on which they're converting 29.8 percent.

Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has a shot at dubious NFL history. He's on pace to throw 564 passes and of the 180 all-time seasons with that many attempts, every quarterback has managed at least 12 touchdown passes, but Ward is on pace for just 10.

Seattle receiver Rashid Shaheed has gone six games without a touchdown catch, matching the longest drought of his four-year NFL career. The Seahawks' big vulnerability is turnovers — they lead the NFL with 20, with Sam Darnold already at 10 interceptions and four lost fumbles after totaling 12 and four last season with the Vikings.

Can the Dallas defense help get the Eagles' offense back on track? Philadelphia scored less than 20 points just twice last year on the way to a Super Bowl championship, but it already has four such games in 2025, including its last two wins.

The better matchup might be Philadelphia's defense, which has held the Lions and Packers to a combined 16 points in the last two weeks, against a Cowboys offense that's second in the league at 29.8 points per game, and leads the NFL in passing offense at 259 yards per game. Dallas has already scored 40+ points in three home games, this after scoring no more than 27 in any home game last season.

Cowboys receiver George Pickens needs 92 yards to have 1,000 for the season. He's on pace for 1,543, which would be the third-most in team history.

Atlanta has lost five in a row and is without quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and it's not an easy game for Kirk Cousins. With Drake London sidelined, the Falcons have little depth at wide receiver — the remaining healthy receivers have 29 catches for 383 yards and zero touchdowns.

Atlanta's defense deserves some credit under Jeff Ulbrich. A year ago, the Falcons finished with 31 sacks, second-lowest in the league, and this year, they already have 34, second-most in the league. Rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce get the attention, but second-year defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, barely active as a rookie last year, leads the team with 4.5.

With Shaheed traded and Brandin Cooks cut this week, the Saints have so little at wide receiver beyond Chris Olave; the others have totaled six catches for 54 yards on the season.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .