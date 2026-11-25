The NFL season has entered its final stretch, and Week 11 tightened the playoff race in both conferences heading into a loaded Thanksgiving week.

The Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers both improved to 9-1 and remain the No. 1 seeds in their conferences.

The biggest shake-up came on Monday night, when the Washington Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 on a field goal as time expired, snapping Cincinnati's five-game winning streak. In the NFC, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are both 8-2 ahead of their Thanksgiving showdown in Detroit.

Here is the up-to-date NFL Playoff Picture if the playoffs started right now.

AFC

1. Buffalo Bills (9-1) 2. Denver Broncos (8-2) 3. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) 4. Cincinnati Bengals (7-3) 5. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) 6. Cleveland Browns (6-4) 7. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

The Bills won their sixth straight game with a 26-9 win over the Miami Dolphins, and they'll host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night.

The Denver Broncos also extended their winning streak to six, as rookie Jonah Coleman ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Denver and Kansas City are both 8-2, but the Broncos hold the tiebreaker for first place in the AFC West, which leaves the Chiefs as the No. 5 seed despite a 34-7 rout of the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Black Friday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Bengals both stumbled but still lead their divisions at 7-3. The New York Giants pressured Trevor Lawrence 22 times in a 23-18 win over Jacksonville, and the Jaguars scored just one touchdown on six trips to the red zone. Washington held the Bengals to 31 rushing yards on Monday night before Drew Stevens' 26-yard field goal won it at the buzzer.

The wild-card race behind Kansas City is tight. The Cleveland Browns and Steelers are both 6-4, with Cleveland holding the tiebreaker for the No. 6 seed after its bye week.

Pittsburgh fell 19-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles, who ended a seven-game losing streak by sacking Aaron Rodgers five times.

The New England Patriots sit one game back at 5-5 after their bye, and the Houston Texans are 4-6 after a 26-3 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (9-1) 2. Detroit Lions (8-2) 3. New York Giants (6-3-1) 4. Carolina Panthers (5-5) 5. Chicago Bears (8-2) 6. Minnesota Vikings (7-3) 7. Green Bay Packers (6-4)

The 49ers made the loudest statement of week 11 with a 35-10 rout of the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. Brock Purdy went 21-of-26 for 255 yards and three touchdowns, and San Francisco now holds a three-game lead in the NFC West ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The loss dropped Minnesota to 7-3 and the No. 6 seed.

Thanksgiving will decide who controls the NFC North. The Lions won their sixth straight game, 31-21 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in their first game without Aidan Hutchinson. The Bears won their fifth straight, 21-13 over the New Orleans Saints, as their pass rush sacked Tyler Shough six times.

Detroit holds the division lead for now, but Thursday's winner will take sole possession of first place.

The Giants still lead the NFC East at 6-3-1 after their win over Jacksonville. The Carolina Panthers moved to 5-5 and lead the NFC South by two games after a wild 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Chuba Hubbard ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Ryan Fitzgerald hit the go-ahead field goal in the final two minutes.

The Green Bay Packers, Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams were all on a bye and remain tied at 6-4, with Green Bay holding the tiebreaker for the final wild-card spot. That race could swing Wednesday night, when the Packers visit the Rams.

NFL Wild-Card Round Matchups

AFC

NFC