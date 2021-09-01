Chiefs at the top, followed by Packers and Browns in Nick Wright's 2021 NFL tiers

National Football League
1 hour ago

A new NFL season is on the horizon, rife with expectations for the league's 32 teams.

But unrealistic expectations can result in huge disappointment. Fortunately, Nick Wright of "First Things First" has established The Committee to determine how the NFL pyramid should shape up heading into Week 1.

Wright is the self-titled chairman of The Committee, which consists of seven people. Entering the 2021 season, here is how Wright and his group stacked up the 32 teams in the NFL, along with each tier's team with the best odds to win the Super Bowl, per FOX Bet.

Expansion 2.0: Houston Texans

Super Bowl odds: +20000

Wright's thoughts: "The last expansion team is an expansion team again."

Actually Dead: New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions

Walking Dead: Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, New York Giants

Super Bowl odds: Panthers +7000

Wright's thoughts: "Those six teams, the only thing their fans care about this year is: 'Do we have our quarterback? Is it maybe that we have it right?' Those teams, not that interesting."

Frisky But Flawed: Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders

Super Bowl odds: Cardinals +4000

Wright's thoughts: "Shout-out to the Jags! That right there is the Trevor Lawrence effect. I don't think they're going to be terrible. ... Why aren't the Cardinals better? Let me introduce you to [head coach] Kliff Kingsbury. The Committee? Not a fan of Kliff Kingsbury."

Old Playoff Teams: New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears

Super Bowl odds: Saints +3000

Wright's thoughts: "These five teams were in the playoffs last year. The Committee says, 'You're out!' Saints, top-heavy roster, not enough depth. ... The Colts, season from hell already started. The Steelers, started 11-0 [last year] then right down the tubes. ... Washington has no offense. Chicago is starting Andy Dalton."

New Playoff Teams: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots

Super Bowl odds: Cowboys +2500

Wright's thoughts: "Here's who's new [in the playoff field]. Cowboys, you're going to win the division. Congratulations. Chargers, that's a Justin Herbert bet. ... The Falcons, that's right. The Committee said, 'Who's your sleeper team?' ... Patriots [and] Dolphins fighting ⁠— fighting! ⁠— for that final AFC wild-card spot."

Fringe Contenders: Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans

Super Bowl odds: Bills +1200

Wright's thoughts: "These teams could win the Super Bowl, but they're not as good as the others. ... Why can't the Bills, the Titans or the Ravens be higher? Well, the problem is this: None of them can beat Patrick Mahomes."

True Contenders: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers +650

Wright's thoughts: "These are really, really well put together rosters, top to bottom, offense and defense. Rams, Niners, Bucs — any of them could win the NFC. Any of them could win the Super Bowl."

No. 1 Contenders: Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns

Super Bowl odds: Packers +1500

Wright's thoughts: "Green Bay, they've been knock, knock, knocking on that door two years in a row. [Aaron] Rodgers, did you hear him? Loves the receiver room. How about that? ... And then the Browns. Maybe top to bottom the best overall roster one through 53 in the sport."

20-0?: Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl odds: Chiefs +500

Wright's thoughts: "That's gonna be the intrigue for the season. Can the Chiefs go 20-0? We know they have the best quarterback. They have the best coach ... best team in football."

Check out the Wright's full breakdown in the video below:

Nick Wright reveals his NFL tiers heading into the 2021 season I FIRST THINGS FIRST
See which teams Nick Wright thinks are real contenders and which teams are "dead in the water" heading into the regular season.

