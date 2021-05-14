National Football League 2021 NFL Week 1 lines, point spreads and totals for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

NFL fans, are you ready to place your bets?

With the 2021 NFL schedule official, sportsbooks across the country have posted Week 1 lines – point spreads, moneylines, total over/unders, and even some props.

And if you're looking for the latest on all of the above, you're in luck. Here are the Week 1 lines for all 16 NFL games, as well as some insight from our experts on games they feel strongly about (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thursday, 9/9, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Bucs -6.5 (Tampa Bay to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Dallas +6.5 covers)

Moneylines: Bucs -275 to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Cowboys +230 to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 total combined points scored

Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, 9/12, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Point spread: Falcons -3.5 (Atlanta to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Philadelphia +3.5 covers)

Moneylines: Falcons -188 to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Eagles +160 to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 total combined points scored

San Francisco 49ers at Detroit Lions, Sunday, 9/12, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Point spread: 49ers -7 (San Francisco to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Detroit +7 covers)

Moneylines: 49ers -333 to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Lions +260 to win (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Total scoring over/under: 46 total combined points scored

The 49ers are the biggest favorites of Week 1, and Todd Fuhrman thinks that covering the spread of a touchdown could prove daunting against Jared Goff's new squad.

The San Francisco 49ers are favored on the road in Jared Goff's debut with the Detroit Lions. Todd Fuhrman breaks down why he's taking the Lions:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 9/12, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Point spread: Bills -6.5 (Buffalo to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Pittsburgh +6.5 covers)

Moneylines: Bills -275 to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Steelers +225 to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 total combined points scored

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, 9/12, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Point spread: Vikings -3 (Minnesota to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cincinnati +3 covers)

Moneylines: Vikings -162 to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Panthers +135 to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48 total combined points scored

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, Sunday, 9/12, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Point spread: Panthers -4.5 (Carolina to win by more 4.5 than points, otherwise New York +4.5 covers)

Moneylines: Panthers -200 to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Jets +170 to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 total combined points scored

Los Angeles Chargers at Washington Football Team, Sunday, 9/12, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Point spread: Chargers -1.5 (Los Angeles to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Washington +1.5 covers)

Moneylines: Chargers -125 to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Washington +105 to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 total combined points scored

Our betting expert Sam Panayotovich made Chargers -1.5 one of his five best bets you can make right now:

"This is a point spread that I expect to move to Chargers -2.5 or -3 by kickoff, so I would implore you to get down now. Justin Herbert has a loaded playmaker room, and I loved L.A. drafting left tackle Rashawn Slater in the first round. That offense is going to hum this year."

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans, Sunday, 9/12, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jacksonville to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Houston +2.5 covers)

Moneylines: Jaguars -133 to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Texans +115 to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 total combined points scored

Seattle Seahawks at Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, 9/12, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Point spread: Colts -2.5 (Indianapolis to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Seattle +2.5 covers)

Moneylines: Colts -133 to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Seahawks +115 to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52 total combined points scored

Arizona Cardinals at Tennessee Titans, Sunday, 9/12, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Point spread: Titans -2 (Tennessee to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Arizona +2 covers)

Moneylines: Titans -125 to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cardinals +105 to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 total combined points scored

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Point spread: Chiefs -6 (Kansas City to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Cleveland +6 covers)

Moneylines: Chiefs -250 to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Browns +210 to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring over/under: 53 total combined points scored

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, Sunday, 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Point spread: Saints -2.5 (New Orleans to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Green Bay +2.5 covers)

Moneylines: Saints -138 to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Packers +120 to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: Off the board

The QB matchup in this tilt between two NFC titans is still very much an open question. Clay Travis breaks down how the Saints could upset the Packers outright.

The Green Bay Packers visit New Orleans to battle the Saints in Week 1 this season. Clay Travis explains why Taysom Hill gives the Saints a better chance to cover – and potentially upset the Packers – than Jameis Winston.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, Sunday, 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (New England to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Miami +2.5 covers)

Moneylines: Patriots -133 to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Dolphins +115 to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 total combined points scored

Denver Broncos at New York Giants, Sunday, 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Point spread: Broncos -0.5 (Denver to win by more than 0.5 points, otherwise New York +0.5 covers)

Moneylines: Broncos -118 to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Giants +100 to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring over/under: 42.5 total combined points scored

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, 9/12, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Point spread: Rams -7 (Los Angeles to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Chicago +7 covers)

Moneylines: Rams -300 to win (bet $10 to win $13.33 total); Bears +245 to win (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 total combined points scored

Should you bet on a rookie to get the job done in potentially his first NFL start under the bright lights?

Sammy P thinks so:

"There is absolutely no reason for Bears head coach Matt Nagy to start Andy Dalton in the season premiere of Sunday Night Football. Justin Fields is a game-changer for Chicago, and he has reportedly already memorized the playbook.

Although he will make mistakes early, Fields will also make more than enough plays to keep the Bears inside the number."

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders, Monday, 9/13, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Point spread: Ravens -4.5 (Baltimore to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Las Vegas +4.5 covers)

Total scoring over/under: 51 total combined points scored

