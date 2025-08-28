Micah Parsons Trade Breaks During 'First Things First' and Reactions Are Crazy
The FOX Sports "First Things First" crew could not contain their emotions when the Micah Parsons trade went down while they were live.
Reactions came in the form of everything from pure joy to utter disbelief.
Chris Broussard took a positive approach, saying "Good for Micah! I am happy for him!" Parsons had requested a trade on August 1st, so for the Cowboys to honor that request and move him to Green Bay, who rewarded him with an extension, is a huge win for the premier edge-rusher.
Danny Parkins, on the other hand, looked at the deal from a negative perspective. "This is my nightmare," he said.
And Nick Wright thought about the impact the Parsons trade would have on the show as "First Things First" predicted how the NFC North would shake out on its Wednesday episode. "Are we able to revise our NFC North predictions?" Wright asked, fittingly, as he prophesied that the Packers would finish third and miss the playoffs.
The most exciting and unexpected reaction came from Greg Jennings, a FOX Sports football analyst. The former Green Bay Packers wide receiver was obviously elated and crashed the "First Things First" set to express the excitement about his former team acquiring and signing Parsons.
